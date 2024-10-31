Harmon, Bennett and Montenegro lead Shore to finals of SCT

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

What an exciting field hockey game on Tuesday afternoon. The Blue Devils of Shore Regional, the number one seed, hosted longtime rival Rumson-Fair Haven, the fourth seed, in the semifinals of the 2024 Shore Conference Tournament.

Shore won the game 3-0, with two goals scored by senior Kendall Bennett and one by Marielle Montenegro, sophomore midfielder. Assisting on one goal was sophomore Marin Stefanelli. However, the biggest plays came on the defensive side by senior goalie Teagan Harmon. She finished the game with 16 saves, and two of those were on direct penalty shots.

“Our win against Rumson was a true team win. There were so many different players between our lines who stepped up and made their impact for us to earn the win,” said Kelly Koenig, head coach of Shore Regional. Koenig took over the program in 2013 after legendary coach Nancy Williams retired with a personal record of 839-67-55, making Williams the winningest field hockey coach in the U.S.A.

Koenig stated that Bennett had great focus in finding the back of the cage twice and that junior Emma Haynes was fierce in the midfield. “She was matching up against one of the top players in the Shore Conference,” said Koenig. The coach also praised

Stefanelli for locking down the defense and ability to thread the needle with her passing and Gabby O’Brien’s versatility to move between positions and seamlessly transition while making an impact. “Marielle Montenegro putting us on the board with her quick shooting, earning us our first goal.”

But a lot of praise has to go to the senior in the cage. Often the defense and goalies are secondary as goals win games. But the unstoppable play by Harmon in goal was a big factor in the Shore Regional win. “Taegan being an absolute wall in the backfield and stopping low strokes is what made the difference for us today,” added Koenig.

Shore Regional High School field hockey has a history that is unmatched in New Jersey. They have 51 divisional titles, 46 of those are consecutive from 1971 to 2017. The Blue Devils have 21 Shore Conference Tournament titles, they have 31 NJSIAA Sectional titles, 12 consecutive wins from 1991 to 2002, and currently have three consecutive Sectional Championships; 2021-2022-2023. And the biggest title of NJSIAA State Champions, the Blue Devils have 18, with the last in 2021.

“This team has proven throughout the course of the season that there are threats on every line. It’s exciting to watch them in action. They move the ball around the field unselfishly and look to stretch defensive units. Their ability to attack with speed and take hard shots while also staying committed to a high work rate defensively and not leaving each other out to try makes them that they are today,” said Koenig.

This season, the Blue Devils are 20-1 overall and 6-0 in the Shore Conference A North division. Their only loss occurred on September 22, when they played in the National High School Invitation at Ballston Lake, New York. In that tournament, Shore lost 2-1 to Burnt Hills.

Saturday, November 2, the finals of the Shore Conference Tournament will be held at Holmdel High School. That’s where the Blue Devils will face the third seed Point Boro. The two teams have already faced off this season. The second game of 2024, had Shore beating the Panthers 2-1.

“Overall, I’m proud of their growth and commitment to each other. They have come a long way since June and their improvement hasn’t happened by luck. They come ready to work every day and celebrate the ‘dirty work’ and grind it takes to become a great team,” Koenig said.

Years past the leaders on the Devils squad were usually seniors. However, Koenig stated that the make up this year is unique. “Within each class, there are players who are making their impact while finding their voice and power on the field. This power within leadership model has allowed younger players to rise. We have three freshman who earn quality minutes and contribute in meaningful ways. It’s been pretty special to see this unfold,” said Koenig. She added, that the championship game of the SCT, which is a rematch from last year, will be a battle.