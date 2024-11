Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Goober :

Hi, I’m Goober! A powerful 2-year-old Bully Mix weighing 73 pounds of mixed emotions. Suspicious with new places and faces, I need time to ponder if I want to be besties or would like some alone time. Since I need to investigate and sniff out the scene until I’m comfy, feel free to call me Detective G! I do turn into a giant goober when toys are present though, bringing a smile to anyone’s face. An active family that can handle my muscles and understands my body language will for sure make me feel safe in my forever home!

The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Farmy Gal :

I’m a Farmy Gal in search of a pal! I’m just over 1 year old and was found outside caring for my four newborn kittens in less than desirable circumstances.

I’m really lowkey and looking for a mellow home to enjoy gentle affection, playtime, and window watching. I bet you can use a relaxing day, and I’d love to provide years of them!

You might have noticed that my lip looks a little abnormal. I had an allergic reaction called a “rodent ulcer.” No improvement was seen after the normal treatment, however it doesn’t bother me at all, so my lips are just a little poutier than usual! 😊

I’m not fond of other pets and will need to be your only one. Bring home this crop of cuteness today!