Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Farmy Gal :

I’m a Farmy Gal in search of a pal! I’m just over 1 year old and was found outside caring for my four newborn kittens in less than desirable circumstances.

I’m really lowkey and looking for a mellow home to enjoy gentle affection, playtime, and window watching. I bet you can use a relaxing day, and I’d love to provide years of them!

You might have noticed that my lip looks a little abnormal. I had an allergic reaction called a “rodent ulcer.” No improvement was seen after the normal treatment, however it doesn’t bother me at all, so my lips are just a little poutier than usual! 😊

I’m not fond of other pets and will need to be your only one. Bring home this crop of cuteness today!