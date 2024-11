BIG INDOOR YARD SALE at WAYSIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1229 West Park Ave, Ocean, NJ

Friday, Nov 15, 9am to 4pm; Saturday, Nov 16, 9am to 4pm

Costume jewelry, new items (gift shop), home decor, holiday decor, pictures/frames, clothing/accessories, linens, housewares/bakeware, small appliances, electronics, kids stuff, school supplies, crafts, books, DVDs, CDs, and more. All donations support the church and our missions.