Glen Rassas Fills Spot On LB City Council Left By Mary Jane Celli

LONG BRANCH- The Long Branch City Council voted on a resolution to appoint a lifelong resident, Glen Rassas, to the city council. Rassas succeeds the 30-year member, Dr. Mary Jane Celli who passed away last month. Councilmember Rassas was also sworn in on Wednesday, November 6th.

Glen was born and raised in Long Branch and is a third generation of the Rassas family living in Long Branch. Glen is a 1980 graduate from Long Branch High School. He then attended Rutgers University, College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1985. He has been a registered Pharmacist for 39 years and is currently employed at local pharmacies.

Glen is a member of the Congregation Brothers of Israel, along with his family. He is an active member of the community, most notably organizing and running the Ray Licata Memorial Long Branch Ocean Swim from 2005-2019. This is a fundraising event co-sponsored by the Long Branch Department of Recreation to raise funds to support swimmer safety for the Long Branch Beachfront. In the 15 years that he was a part of the organization, over 100k was raised, directly benefiting the Long Branch community and beachfront.

“I am happy to get started and to be a part of the Mayor and Council team that cares so much about the community here in Long Branch,” Councilmember Rassas said.

“Glen is going to be a huge asset to our council and we are proud that a lifelong resident of Long Branch will be on the Council,” Council President Mario Vieira said.