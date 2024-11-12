Monmouth Arts Annual Member Exhibition to be held at Oyster Point Hotel

(Red Bank, NJ) — Monmouth Arts invites the public to attend the opening reception for the organization’s annual member exhibition to be held November 1 – December 2, 2024. This exhibition examines the theme of Terra Incognita (An Unknown Land). The exhibit features the work of 50 members of Monmouth Arts, who represent the creative, vibrant spirit of Monmouth County.

Monmouth Arts is pleased to be showcasing this year’s group exhibit in the Oyster Point Hotel on the Navesink River in Red Bank. The Oyster Point is one of Monmouth County’s most celebrated venues for art and gatherings, featuring exhibits and an innovative artist in residence program.

Terra Incognita’s opening reception will be held Friday, November 1 from 6-8pm; the works will be on view in the hotel’s public spaces through December 2. All are invited to stop by to view the artists’ interpretations of the theme and enjoy refreshments, live music, and the opportunity to meet many of the featured artists. The Oyster Point Hotel is located at 146 Bodman Place in Red Bank.

Terra Incognita is guest curated by George Bates, a globally recognized artist within public art, fine art, and private collector commissions. “It has been a pleasure to curate and experience the work of such a diverse array of artists through this theme,” said Bates. “This year has brought in the highest number of submissions to date for Monmouth Arts, which could have easily yielded three distinct exhibitions. Ultimately, what has emerged is a show I am excited to share with all of you. I was particularly struck by the prevalence of abstract and non-objective works among the submissions, a defining characteristic of the exhibition. The diverse range of works submitted for this exhibition attests to the passion and creativity of the artists in our community.”

Now in its seventh year, the Monmouth Arts annual member exhibit was renamed in 2022 in memory of Dr. Charles Sills, who was a painter, sculptor, collector, and supporter of the arts. He retired from his role as the Chief of Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch in 2000. His work has been shown at many galleries in Monmouth County and he won awards from New York’s Allied Artists of America and Knickerbocker Artists.

About Monmouth Arts

Monmouth Arts is a leading, independent 501c(3) arts advocacy organization that delivers needed programs and services to artists, member organizations, and arts affiliates to ensure the arts thrive in and throughout Monmouth County. As Monmouth County’s official county arts agency, its mission is to enrich the community by inspiring and fostering the arts. Monmouth Arts’s programs are made possible in part through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Commissioners, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. For more information on Monmouth Arts, call 732-212-1890 or visit www.monmoutharts.org.

Monmouth Arts is fully committed to providing equal access for all of its patrons, employees, and the public. Upon request, Monmouth Arts will make the necessary accommodations to allow individuals with special needs to participate in Monmouth Arts services, programs, and activities to the fullest extent possible. For more information, refer to the Accessibility page on our website www.monmoutharts.org/accessibility.