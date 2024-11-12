Holiday Open House at Ocean Township’s Historical Museum

All are welcome to The Township of Ocean Historical Museum’s Holiday Open House beginning Saturday, December 7th, 11:00 until 4:00 pm. and continuing on Sunday, December 8th, noon to 5:00 p.m. The festive displays have something for everyone! Special features include: a Holiday Hunt, model trains, handmade gifts, a bake shop of mouthwatering homemade goodies, and the traditional quilt raffle. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, giving visitors time to purchase a ticket (and cross their fingers) for this beautiful keepsake created by the Museum Quilters.

The Museum was founded 40-years ago and is now celebrating its 15th year occupying the Eden Woolley House. Along with the holiday decorations, the Museum offers a major exhibit, “Beginnings: Ocean Township’s First People.” The exhibit paints a vivid picture of the Native Americans who hunted and fished on the land that we call the Township of Ocean and of the early European families who settled here. Among the artifacts on display are many that were unearthed in archaeological digs on the corner property just west of the Museum.

The Eden Woolley House, located at 703 Deal Road in front of the Ocean Township Library, will stay open after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th, to welcome residents attending the Township’s Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony on the Museum grounds. Children and adults will be treated to a visit from Santa Claus (so you better be good).

Admission is free and the building is ADA compliant. Visit oceanmuseum.org for more information.