Ndaba Mandela, Kean University Senior Human Rights Fellow, to Give President’s Distinguished Lecture

The grandson of Nelson Mandela will be featured in Kean University Human Rights Week, starting November 11.

UNION — Ndaba Mandela, human rights activist and grandson of the late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, will headline Kean University’s Human Rights Week and the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series as the Senior Human Rights Fellow at the University’s Human Rights Institute.

Human Rights Week begins on Monday, November 11 on Kean’s Union campus. Mandela’s Distinguished Lecture, Life Lessons from my Grandfather, Nelson Mandela, takes place on Thursday, November 14. Nelson Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, was South Africa’s first Black president.

Ndaba Mandela, internationally renowned human rights advocate and co-founder of the Africa Rising Foundation, returns to Kean following his role as the featured speaker at Kean’s Human Rights Institute Conference last year. During Human Rights Week, Mandela will engage with Kean students, faculty and community members in events highlighting human rights and social justice in areas such as public service and careers.

“Ndaba Mandela has a message to share that is unlike anyone else’s, coming as it does from his life experience as a human rights activist and the grandson of international icon Nelson Mandela,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “As Kean University Senior Human Rights Fellow, he will share a message of reconciliation, health and justice, and inspire us all to take action for the good of society.”

Kean’s Human Rights Week begins at the University’s Human Rights Institute Gallery, where Mandela will share lunch and conversation with student leaders; take part in a presentation on food security; and attend a film screening and discussion.

Throughout the week, events will explore human rights and advocacy in areas from sports to community service. There will be a career fair with local nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations. The Diversity Council’s High School Leadership Conference will feature Mandela as the keynote speaker and will be moderated by the 2023-2024 N.J. State Teacher of the Year and Dr. Hank Kaplowitz Outstanding Human Rights Educator Joseph Nappi.

Jessica Barzilay, Kean assistant vice president for global Initiatives, said the goal of Human Rights Week is to infuse lessons of human rights activism into all walks of life.

“We are privileged to have the grandson of one of the greatest human rights advocates of all time serving as Kean University Senior Human Rights Fellow. This week is about taking the lessons we learn from Ndaba Mandela and using them for good,” she said.

In the spring, Mandela will also lead a contingent of Kean students and others on a global studies Travelearn experience in South Africa. The group will travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town; visit the jail where Nelson Mandela was held; and take part in activities celebrating South African culture.

“It’s a global studies history course, and it’s about how to use those lessons learned from visiting and studying South Africa firsthand and apply them in our lives,” Barzilay said. “The goal is to understand how we will use the lessons gained to change the world.”

The Distinguished Lecture on Thursday will feature Mandela sharing his message in a question-and-answer format, moderated by David Jefferson Jr., Ed.D., acting director of the Center for Africana Studies at Kean. The lecture will take place on Thursday, November 14 at North Avenue Academic Building on Kean’s Union campus, at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for Kean alumni and the public. Kean students, faculty and staff are eligible for one free ticket with advance registration. For details, visit President’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

To view the full schedule of events, visit Kean Human Rights Week.