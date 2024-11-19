Commissioners announce Holiday Made in Monmouth on Dec. 14

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

“Our annual Holiday Made in Monmouth expo will be a one-stop shop featuring more than 250 vendors offering products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The Made in Monmouth expo started in 2012 and has expanded from a yearly event to twice a year, one in the spring and another in the early winter. This free event helps promote and support small businesses and encourages visitors to shop local. With the holiday season upon us, there is no better way to shop local than our Holiday Made in Monmouth!”

The vendors, who manufacture their products right here in Monmouth County, will showcase a wide variety of merchandise including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

To learn more about the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth expo, please go to www.MadeinMonmouth.com.