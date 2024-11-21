Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” 8th Season Continues on Zoom

December 8 program features Maya Arad, author of The Hebrew Teacher

OAKHURST – On Sunday, December 8 at 1PM, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event of its popular and innovative “Meet the Author” series on Zoom.

In three stirring novellas which make up The Hebrew Teacher, celebrated Israeli author Maya Arad probes the demise of idealism and the generation gap her heroines must confront.

Three Israeli women, their lives altered by immigration to the United States, seek to overcome crises. Ilana is a veteran Hebrew instructor at a Midwestern college who has built her life around her career. Miriam, whose son left Israel to make his fortune in Silicon Valley, pays an unwanted visit to meet her new grandson and discovers cracks in the family’s perfect façade. Efrat, another Israeli in California, is determined to help her daughter navigate the challenges of middle school.

Maya Arad is the author of 11 books of Hebrew fiction as well as studies in literary criticism and linguistics. Born in Israel, she received a PhD in linguistics from University College, London and for the past 20 years has lived in California, where she is currently writer in residence at Stanford University’s Taube Center for Jewish Studies. She was recently awarded the Neuman Prize in Hebrew Literature by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for her lifetime of work.

Buy your copy of her book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com.

Reservations must be made at www.torat-el.org to receive the Zoom link.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundatio