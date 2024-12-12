Mar Belo & The Herd Juicery Recognized as Newest Certified Green Businesses

LONG BRANCH – What do a favorite local restaurant and a popular juicery have in common? Both were recently honored by the City of Long Branch as Certified Green Businesses. Mar Belo Restaurant and The Herd Juicery have both been recognized under the city’s Green Business Recognition program that highlights and promotes local businesses and non-profits that use sustainable practices in their daily operations, such as actions that reduce energy or water use, reduce pollution or waste, increase recycling, or otherwise support the environment.

“I am delighted to be able to award Mar Belo and The Herd Juicery our Green Business Certification,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Long Branch values sustainability and with this program we want to show that business success and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand. These businesses offer two excellent examples.”

With a focus on health and wellness it should not be a surprise that The Herd Juicery tries to minimize their business’s impact on our environment. At The Herd, all products are made in house and many of the fresh organic fruits and vegetables used in their delicious juices, smoothies, salads, soups, sandwiches and bowls come right from the local farmer’s market. Owner Jonathan Ferris also uses packaging that is compostable, including bamboo and paper cups and bowls. Paper straws are used for drinks. He also uses all-natural cleaning products. LED and high efficiency lighting has been installed. Jonathan’s appliances are energy star certified, his water fixtures are low flow, and he takes the simple, but important, steps of using a programmable thermostat, setting the temperature higher at night, checking faucets for leaks regularly and turning off all equipment except refrigerators at the end of the business day.

Mar Belo recently added to their numerous dining awards with a different kind of award – the Long Branch Certified Green Business medallion, recognizing their efforts to operate with sustainability in mind. A perennial favorite dining spot, loved by locals and critics alike, Portuguese restaurantrecently added to their numerous dining awards with a different kind of award – the Long Branch Certified Green Business medallion, recognizing their efforts to operate with sustainability in mind.

One of owner Paulo Barateiro’s key sustainability accomplishments has been his efforts to minimize food waste. This starts with a carefully crafted menu, where ingredients can be used in multiple dishes, and a cook-to-order approach which avoids leftovers in the kitchen. Paulo also sources vegetables from smaller suppliers that deliver more fresh-picked produce that lasts longer. For larger events, when there are leftovers, guests are often invited to take some home and anything else is offered to employees. Perhaps this is one reason many members of his loyal staff have been with the restaurant for years.

Beyond cutting food waste, Paulo also focuses on sustainability in both the everyday little things, like making sure all computers and electronic equipment that don’t need to be left on are turned off at night, to investing in energy efficient versions of appliances that will yield savings in the long run. Recent major upgrades have included a new walk in cooler and a new air conditioning system. In addition, the lighting is all LED. Paulo’s wife, who makes sure that the restaurant is always pristine, insists that the cleaning supplies they use are environmentally friendly. “She’s very picky,” Paulo added.

Open since 2015, and under current management since 2016, The Herd Juicery has built a loyal following in Long Branch’s West End. Beyond their delicious fresh pressed juices, they offer an extensive menu. You can order cold pressed lemonades, smoothies, coffees, lattes, and bowls along with organic snacks, soups, sandwiches, salads and toasts. You can also order off directly their website. Lifestyle coaching focused on health and wellness is also offered. The Herd Juicery is open daily from 8 am to 5 pm (weekends to 4 pm). With so many delicious choices, you will definitely want to follow the herd all the way to The Herd Juicery, 80 Brighton Avenue.

Opened in 2013 and expanded in 2016, Mar Belo’s spacious dining rooms provide an intimate dining experience, as well as plenty of space for larger parties. Known for their top-notch service, along with their authentic Portuguese dishes made with the freshest and finest ingredients, Mar Belo is open daily Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner and is also available to host special events. Enjoy the wonderful hospitality and delicious cuisine of the Portuguese coast right here in Long Branch at Mar Belo Restaurant, 611 Broadway.

