Shore Regional High School Announces Educators of the Year for 2024-2025

Shore Regional High School is proud to announce its Educators of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year. This prestigious recognition honors exceptional educators who demonstrate unparalleled dedication to their students, innovation in their teaching methods, and impactful contributions to the school community.

After a comprehensive review of nominations, Lisa Walsh, a Chemistry teacher, has been named Teacher of the Year, and Maura O’Connor, a guidance counselor, has been selected as the Educational Services Professional of the Year.

Principal Vincent DalliCardillo remarked, “Their ability to inspire and support students, both inside and outside the classroom, is truly remarkable. They are not just educators; they are mentors, leaders, and role models who leave a lasting impact on everyone they encounter. We are incredibly proud to honor them as our Educators of the Year.”

Teacher of the Year: Lisa Walsh, Chemistry Teacher

Lisa Walsh has been recognized as Shore Regional High School’s Teacher of the Year for her unwavering dedication to her students, her ability to make challenging scientific concepts accessible, and her commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment.

A master of her craft, Ms. Walsh turns chemistry into an engaging and memorable experience for her students, often incorporating hands-on, creative labs. Her personalized teaching approach ensures that all students feel supported and empowered to succeed.

Ms. Walsh’s peers describe her as “a quiet force” whose empathy, patience, and adaptability shine in every aspect of her work. Her additional certification in special education demonstrates her commitment to meeting the needs of diverse learners. Beyond the classroom, she shows dedication to her colleagues and the school community through her kindness, teamwork, and leadership.

Meghan McMahon, a colleague, sums it up best: “Lisa Walsh represents the very best of what it means to teach, lead, and care. Her influence on the lives of her students and colleagues will resonate for years to come.”