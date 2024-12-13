Shore Regional High School Announces Educators of the Year for 2024-2025

Pallone Joins Storm and Fire Survivors in D.C. to Demand Disaster Relief Funding, Permanent Recovery Solutions & More NewsDecember 13, 2024
Shore Regional High School is proud to announce its Educators of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year. This prestigious recognition honors exceptional educators who demonstrate unparalleled dedication to their students, innovation in their teaching methods, and impactful contributions to the school community.
After a comprehensive review of nominations, Lisa Walsh, a Chemistry teacher, has been named Teacher of the Year, and Maura O’Connor, a guidance counselor, has been selected as the Educational Services Professional of the Year.
Principal Vincent DalliCardillo remarked, “Their ability to inspire and support students, both inside and outside the classroom, is truly remarkable. They are not just educators; they are mentors, leaders, and role models who leave a lasting impact on everyone they encounter. We are incredibly proud to honor them as our Educators of the Year.”
Teacher of the Year: Lisa Walsh, Chemistry Teacher
Lisa Walsh has been recognized as Shore Regional High School’s Teacher of the Year for her unwavering dedication to her students, her ability to make challenging scientific concepts accessible, and her commitment to fostering an inclusive learning environment.
A master of her craft, Ms. Walsh turns chemistry into an engaging and memorable experience for her students, often incorporating hands-on, creative labs. Her personalized teaching approach ensures that all students feel supported and empowered to succeed.
Ms. Walsh’s peers describe her as “a quiet force” whose empathy, patience, and adaptability shine in every aspect of her work. Her additional certification in special education demonstrates her commitment to meeting the needs of diverse learners. Beyond the classroom, she shows dedication to her colleagues and the school community through her kindness, teamwork, and leadership.
Meghan McMahon, a colleague, sums it up best: “Lisa Walsh represents the very best of what it means to teach, lead, and care. Her influence on the lives of her students and colleagues will resonate for years to come.”
Educational Services Professional of the Year: Maura O’Connor, Guidance Counselor
Maura O’Connor has been named Shore Regional’s Educational Services Professional of the Year for her tireless advocacy, generosity, and commitment to supporting students and their families. Over her 23-year career, Ms. O’Connor has gone above and beyond, providing not only academic and emotional support but also meeting students’ and families’ basic needs during challenging times. Jon Warner, Director of Student Services, praised Ms. O’Connor’s dedication to the entire Shore Regional community, saying, “Ms. O’Connor is the type of counselor that will do anything for her students. Her work extends far beyond counseling duties—she creates meaningful relationships that leave a mark on students well after they leave the halls of Shore Regional High School..”
Ms. O’Connor’s colleagues praise her ability to form meaningful relationships with students and staff alike. Known for her kindness and dependability, she fosters an environment where all feel valued and supported. Whether offering snacks and water or delivering food to a family in need, Maura’s actions consistently demonstrate her dedication to the well-being of her students.“She is the kindest, most generous counselor, and her students greatly benefit from having her in their lives,” said Jamie Krauter, a fellow staff member. “Her compassion and generosity know no bounds.”
“Lisa Walsh and Maura O’Connor exemplify the dedication, passion, and excellence that make our school community thrive,” said Dr. Lisa English, Superintendent. Shore Regional High School congratulates Ms. Walsh and Ms. O’Connor on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their extraordinary contributions to our school community.
About Shore Regional High School:
-
Consistently ranked among the Nation’s top-ranked schools in New Jersey. Awarded Best High School according to US News, 2023.
-
An International Baccalaureate (IB) school since 2007, SRHS offers a wide array of AP and IB courses. Offers over 31 IB and Advanced Placement (AP) courses through block scheduling.
-
Accredited by the Middles States Association of Colleges and School Commission on Secondary Schools since 1969.
-
Shore Regional’s exceptional faculty consistently nurture, engage, and challenge students throughout an educational program resplendent with academic rigor. Each student is required to complete 135 credits to graduate, 15 credits beyond the current state mandate.
-
Students have the opportunity to achieve dual-credit college courses on campus through Brookdale Community College and Monmouth University