Shore opens 2024-2025 hoops with a double bang

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The 2024-2025 varsity basketball season started with a big win for the Blue Devils of Shore Regional High School. December 18, the Blue Devils held a double header with the girls team beating Toms River East and the boys crushing New Brunswick.

Game 1: Girls: Toms River East 44, Shore Regional 68

Last season, the lady Blue Devils became the first basketball team to win three consecutive NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 Sectional Championship titles in school history. They ended the season with a 27-7 overall record and were 8-2 in the Shore Conference C South division.

This year, they are in the B Central division of the Shore Conference, along with Ocean, Monmouth Regional, Donovan Catholic, Lakewood and Jackson Liberty. The girls started the season hosting the Raiders of Toms River East, who are in the A South division.

Shore has a lot of experienced players returning for this season, with William Wishart who is in his ninth season as head coach, making sure his team is focused and ready to try for a fourth consecutive sectional championship.

In the win over Toms River East, the Blue Devils coasted to a 13-2 first quarter lead. In the second quarter, the Raiders played much better, but Shore outscored them 21-15 taking a 34-17 lead into the halftime break.

Starting the second half, Shore used their quickness, aggressive half court pressure, and great shooting and ball handling skills to outscore Toms River East 20-9, taking a 54-26 lead into the final quarter of play. Wishart was able to get all of his players involved in the game and win. Toms River East outscored the Devils 18-14 in the fourth, but it was not enough as Shore took the 68-44 victory.

Co-captain Kimi Sayson had a great game scoring 25 of the 68 points for Shore Regional. She also had three rebounds, six assists, one block and six steals. Her teammates, Ava Coyle finished with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Reese Fiore, another co-captain, had a double-double, getting 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three assists and five steals.

In the B Central division with Shore this season is Ocean Township High School, Monmouth Regional, Donovan Catholic, Lakewood and Jackson Liberty. The Blue Devils will play the Hun School on December 20, at 6:40 p.m. on the old Fort Monmouth property, and will host Long Branch on Saturday morning, December 21, at 11:45.

Game 2: Boys: New Brunswick 17, Shore Regional 72

The Blue Devil boys played game two of the double header. Their opponent was New Brunswick. New Brunswick’s mascot is a Zebra, and when they left Shore Regional, they were not the traditional black and white, they were black and blue after the 72-17 beating they took.

Last season Erik Mazur, head coach of the Blue Devils, finished 19-9 overall and 4-1 in the B Central division of the Shore Conference.

Shore dominated the game from the opening tip off. They had size, speed, and tremendous teamwork as they took a 28-4 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Blue Devils outscored the Zebras 20-3 and took a commanding 48-7 lead into the halftime break. During the second half of action, Mazur went to his bench rotating in a lot of his players. Shore outscored New Brunswick 14-7 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth taking the 72-17 victory.

Leading the Blue Devils was Bryce Crowe, senior, who scored 22 points and is the Sterns Trailer Athlete of the Week. Finn Watson finished with 14 points and Maddox Paulin scored nine for Shore.

Last year the Blue Devils lost in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional final to College of Achieve, 71-45. This season, College of Achieve is no longer in the NJSIAA as they are playing schools outside of the state.

For the 2024-2025 season, the Shore Conference has moved the Blue Devils into the B North division along with Freehold Borough, Asbury Park, Long Branch, Monmouth Regional and Ocean Township. Shore will host Central Jersey Charter School on Friday night, December 20, at 4:00 p.m. Their next home game will be on December 28, at 2:00 p.m. against Academy Charter.

Additional photos of both game will be available at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports