Pallone Secures Major Health Care Wins in Continuing Resolution, Honors Pascrell’s TBI Advocacy

Short-term funding bill reauthorizes federal traumatic brain injury program, bolsters teaching health centers, and expands funding for community health initiatives
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced today the inclusion of several critical health care provisions in the continuing resolution that the U.S. House will vote on later this week. Among the highlights is Pallone’s legislation to reauthorize federal programs supporting research and treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI), now renamed to honor the late New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09).
The Bill Pascrell, Jr. National Program for Traumatic Brain Injury Surveillance and Registries will continue funding for vital TBI research, treatment initiatives, and national surveillance programs. Pallone championed this effort to honor Pascrell’s pioneering advocacy for TBI awareness and treatment, continuing his legacy of public service. The reauthorization reduces state match requirements to make federal funding more accessible and includes new provisions to explore designating TBI as a chronic condition—a critical step in addressing long-term impacts.
“Bill Pascrell was a relentless advocate for the millions of Americans affected by traumatic brain injuries,” said Pallone. “Renaming these vital programs in his honor ensures his work lives on—helping families across the nation access better care and resources. This reauthorization not only pays tribute to Bill’s legacy but also strengthens programs that are essential for improving outcomes for individuals with brain injuries.”
“This continuing resolution is a lifeline for our nation’s health care system. From expanding teaching health centers to community health care and cracking down on abusive drug pricing practices, these provisions address the urgent needs of families and patients across the country,” Pallone continued. “This is about delivering results—making health care more accessible, affordable, and innovative while improving lives in every community.”
The stopgap funding measure, which funds the federal government through March 2025, will be voted on later this week in both the House and Senate before heading to President Biden’s desk for signature. In addition to the TBI reauthorization honoring Bill Pascrell, Pallone helped secure several major health care victories, including:
- Community Health Centers: Expands funding to ensure continued access to lifesaving care for millions of Americans annually for two years at an increased funding level of $4.5 billion for FY2025 and $4.6 billion for FY2026.
- Teaching Health Centers Program: Provides five years of increased funding to expand training programs for primary care providers, increasing annual funding to $300 million by fiscal year 2029—a 71% boost from current levels. The program supports the training of the next generation of health care providers in underserved communities, including at Community Health Centers.
- Public Health Program Reauthorizations: Reauthorizes funding for pandemic response, including medical countermeasures and hospital readiness programs through 2026.
- Prescription Drug Reforms: Bans abusive pricing practices by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), increases transparency in drug pricing, and addresses patent abuses to lower costs for patients.
- Medicare Enhancements: Extends telehealth flexibilities, boosts payments for rural and low-volume hospitals, and includes a temporary payment increase for physicians.
- Support for Vulnerable Populations: Expands maternal health initiatives, supports individuals with disabilities, and enhances recovery services for those impacted by substance use disorders.
- Medicaid Home- and Community-Based Services: Lays the foundation for expanded access to home- and community-based care through Medicaid.
- Pediatric Therapies: Advances policies to promote the development of safe and effective treatments tailored to children and hold drug manufacturers accountable to complete pediatric clinical trials.
- National Provider Identifier Reforms: Improves clarity on the location of health care services and reduces costs for seniors.