Pallone Secures Major Health Care Wins in Continuing Resolution, Honors Pascrell’s TBI Advocacy

Short-term funding bill reauthorizes federal traumatic brain injury program, bolsters teaching health centers, and expands funding for community health initiatives

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced today the inclusion of several critical health care provisions in the continuing resolution that the U.S. House will vote on later this week. Among the highlights is Pallone’s legislation to reauthorize federal programs supporting research and treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI), now renamed to honor the late New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09).

The Bill Pascrell, Jr. National Program for Traumatic Brain Injury Surveillance and Registries will continue funding for vital TBI research, treatment initiatives, and national surveillance programs. Pallone championed this effort to honor Pascrell’s pioneering advocacy for TBI awareness and treatment, continuing his legacy of public service. The reauthorization reduces state match requirements to make federal funding more accessible and includes new provisions to explore designating TBI as a chronic condition—a critical step in addressing long-term impacts.

“Bill Pascrell was a relentless advocate for the millions of Americans affected by traumatic brain injuries,” said Pallone. “Renaming these vital programs in his honor ensures his work lives on—helping families across the nation access better care and resources. This reauthorization not only pays tribute to Bill’s legacy but also strengthens programs that are essential for improving outcomes for individuals with brain injuries.”

“This continuing resolution is a lifeline for our nation’s health care system. From expanding teaching health centers to community health care and cracking down on abusive drug pricing practices, these provisions address the urgent needs of families and patients across the country,” Pallone continued. “This is about delivering results—making health care more accessible, affordable, and innovative while improving lives in every community.”

The stopgap funding measure, which funds the federal government through March 2025, will be voted on later this week in both the House and Senate before heading to President Biden’s desk for signature. In addition to the TBI reauthorization honoring Bill Pascrell, Pallone helped secure several major health care victories, including: