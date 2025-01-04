Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Teddy :

A curious guy who will pull towards good smells and watch what you do, it’s best he has a large, dog-savvy family to help bring the teddy bear out of this Teddy. If you have the space to let this guy run, we are sure he’ll fill the space in your heart.

Sparkle :

Looking for a cat who really shines? Sparkle is the one for you! I’m 6 years old and came to the shelter after my owner couldn’t care for me anymore.

I’m a curious and affectionate gal who’s always ready to bond. I love being petted and played with, and give the occasional gentle love nip. An easygoing environment will help us spoil each other every day!

I might be interested in having feline friends but can be your only little lady as well. Don’t forget to Sparkle-Sparkle!