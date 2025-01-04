Spoken Word Poetry Upcoming Programs

Click Here To Learn about Spoken Word Programs

Dear readers,

On January 25, 2025, seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune—will align in a rare celestial event. In this celestial moment, as Jupiter and Saturn dance their rare alignment, we’re reminded that poetry, like the cosmos, operates in patterns both ancient and evolving. Just as the planets trace their cosmic verses across the night sky, spoken word artists weave their own orbital patterns through rhythm and voice.

Is interesting to contemplate the ancient tradition of celestial imagery in oral poetry, from Babylonian star catalogs to a continuum of contemporary slam poetry about black holes and nebulae.

We are producing a special program for Monmouth County Poets entitled ‘Sentinels of the Heart’ that will be performed in February. We’re looking for 4-5 performance readers and would love to have you join us for this program (details below).

Several other poets, both near and farther, are performing their works. Both Donald Illich and Sal Roseo are experienced poets and recommend attending the programs outlined below.

Special shout out to the Long Branch Cultural Arts Center Open Mic series. Director Maggie Fisher has created a great space for all poets to share their work in this unique venue on Broadway.

Let us enjoin ourselves as poets mapping the constellations of contemporary verse, charting new territories where astronomical precision meets artistic expression. After all, aren’t we all just stardust learning to speak?”

As always, in peace,

Robert