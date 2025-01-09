Fibers Fabrics & Fun at The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

A unique and whimsical exhibit at the Long Branch Arts Center, celebrating the creativity and innovation of contemporary fiber art. A unique and whimsical exhibit at the Long Branch Arts Center, celebrating the creativity and innovation of contemporary fiber art.

Fiber of Our Being, an exhibit that celebrates the transformative power of fiber art. Originally rooted in the practical traditions of weaving, knitting, and printing, fiber art has evolved into a compelling contemporary medium of artistic expression. The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is proud to present, an exhibit that celebrates the transformative power of fiber art. Originally rooted in the practical traditions of weaving, knitting, and printing, fiber art has evolved into a compelling contemporary medium of artistic expression.

Many of the featured artists in Fiber of Our Being blend creativity with sustainability by incorporating salvaged and repurposed materials into their work. Some even go so far as to hand-dye their own fabrics and fibers, reinforcing the importance of natural materials in the artistic process.

“This is a bright, vibrant, and surreal exhibit,” said Maggie Fischer, Arts Director. “It’s a celebration of the medium’s rich history and its ability to bridge the past and present through intricate designs and imaginative interpretations.”

The exhibit showcases the whimsical and dreamlike qualities that many fiber artworks possess, inviting viewers to enter unique, imaginative worlds. The tactile nature of fiber art plays a crucial role in creating these effects—its textural depth allowing for layered expressions that evoke curiosity and wonder.

Fiber of Our Being offers an inspiring exploration of the versatility of fiber art, from its cultural and functional roots to its contemporary forms of expression. We welcome visitors to experience the beauty and innovation of fiber art in new and unexpected ways.

Exhibit on display: January 7th through Jan 31st

Opening Reception:

Thurs. 1/9 6 pm

live music by Scott Elk

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center 577 Broadway Long Branch, NJ 07740