Pallone Announces 2025 Congressional Art Competition for High School Students

LONG BRANCH, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced the launch of the 2025 Sixth Congressional District High School Art Competition, part of the national Congressional Art Competition: An Artistic Discovery program. This annual contest provides young artists an opportunity to showcase their talent and have their work recognized at the national level.

High school students residing in New Jersey’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate through their schools. The submission deadline is March 28, 2025.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for young artists to gain recognition and share their creativity with a wider audience,” said Congressman Pallone. “Each year, I am impressed by the incredible talent of students in our district, and I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”

Winners will be selected in April and honored at a Sixth Congressional District Awards Ceremony. The first-place artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winning pieces from across the country.

For more information, including submission guidelines and entry forms, students and teachers can visit Congressman Pallone’s website or contact his district offices.