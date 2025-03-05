Shore Regional referendum Is a Go For March 11

By Walter J. O’Neill Jr.

On March 11, voters in West Long Branch, Oceanport, Monmouth Beach and Sea Bright will have an opportunity to approve or vote down a $51 million referendum to improve Shore Regional, the high school where those towns send students.

Tuesday, March 4, Monmouth County Civil Division Judge Owen McCarthy ordered that the referendum could proceed on March 11, but said if it passes, Shore Regional would not be able to borrow the money immediately.

The referendum was in question since Sea Bright made a legal objection as they are planning to leave the sending district within the next two years. On February 19, when Shore Regional Board of Education and administration held a public meeting on the construction project, Sea Bright representatives made it known that they were

objecting and asked that Shore hold off until the Sea Bright separation was resolved.

During the February meeting, many of the concerns had little to do with the much needed safety and infrastructure improvements to the school which was built in 1960. The biggest objections were that teachers were working without a contract and Sea Bright is planning on joining a new regional district with Henry Hudson Regional School District, Atlantic Highlands and Highlands.

Anthony Villane, board of education member representing Monmouth Beach, told those in attendance that the contract is 99% completed and he expected it to be done sometime in mid-March, which will be days after residents are asked to vote on the referendum.

Vito A. Gagliardi, Sea Bright attorney, sent a letter stating that if Shore Regional continued with the March 11, referendum, he would seek a court order challenging the

legality. Sea Bright, which sends only 14 students to the high school, pays $250,000 per-student each year. Sea Bright Councilman Erwin Bieber said that it cost his tiny borough of 1,425 people $1 million per-student to attend Shore Regional and graduate.

Shore Regional’s attorney Geoffrey N. Stark stated that Shore had a different interpretation of the law, and said that even if Sea Bright pulls out in two years, the referendum can still go forward.

Judge McCarthy based part of his decision to allow the vote to proceed on information he received from Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon. According to Hanlon, stopping the election at this point in time would be extremely difficult as ballots have been made, mailed and software is just about ready to go.

If voters approve the projects on March 11, the judge issued a stay on the issuance of bonds. Shore Regional would need to have the court lift that restriction before they could borrow any money. The judge wants Shore Regional and Sea Bright to work out their issues.

Of the $51 million project, the State of New Jersey would be giving $14 million in aid. The remaining $37 million would be distributed over 20 years between the sending towns.

One of the issues raised in February, was what financial impact the residents of Oceanport, Monmouth Beach and West Long Branch would face if Sea Bright pulls out. Danielle Marino, the financial advisor hired by Shore Regional, stated during the February meeting that they did not calculate the cost if Sea Bright left the district.

However, in a prepared press release from Shore Regional issued on March 4, the district stated that if Sea Bright leaves the district, and is not responsible for debt services in the future, the financial advisors now forecast that the tax impact could amount to an additional $5 to $7 per-month for the three remaining towns.

“Sea Bright’s bid to withdraw from the district would need approval from the New Jersey Department of Education and would require approval of its subsequent regionalization by the voters in Sea Bright and the municipalities with which it intends to regionalize going forward. Whether Sea Bright will be responsible for any outstanding debt if they are successful in leaving Shore Regional will not be considered by the Department of Education until after the bond referendum election,” according to a prepared press release from Shore Regional.

According to Shore Regional;

$26 per-month for the owner of a home in Monmouth Beach assessed at the borough average of $1,087,348

$22 per-month for the owner of a home in Oceanport assessed at the borough average of $767,746.

$34 per-month for the owner of a home in Sea Bright assessed at the borough average of $1,027,419

$29 per-month for the owner of a home in West Long Branch assessed at the borough average of $972,763.

For information on the proposed projects that Shore Regional is hoping to undertake visit:

https://sites.google.com/vote.shoreregional.org/shore-regional-bond-referendum/home