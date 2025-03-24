Kushner Curates Premier Retail and Dining For Monmouth Square With New Leases Amid Redevelopment of Former Monmouth Mall

Whole Foods Market, Prince Street Pizza, Cava, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, STRONG Pilates and Offshore Coffee Join

Growing Roster of Tenants to Elevate Lifestyle Offerings in Eatontown

Eatontown – Kushner today announced the addition of several notable tenants to its Monmouth Square redevelopment, a transformative $500+ million project reshaping the historic Monmouth Mall into a modern, open-air destination for living, shopping, dining, and leisure. Whole Foods Market, Prince Street Pizza, Cava, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Offshore Coffee, and STRONG Pilates have joined the growing tenant roster, each selected for their ability to offer top-tier specialty brands that will enrich the community's lifestyle.

The new lease signings, totaling nearly 50,000 square feet, bring Monmouth Square’s 990,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space to 75% pre-leased, with a diverse mix of highly desirable tenants across various industries.

"At Monmouth Square, we are assembling a tenant mix that responds to the changing preferences of today's consumers while enhancing the quality and variety of offerings for the area," said Nicole Kushner Meyer, President of Kushner. "These leading retailers and restaurants reflect our commitment to attracting the best operators, ensuring a destination that surpasses expectations and has a lasting impact on the community."

Kushner is ‘de-malling’ the historic Monmouth Mall, once one of the nation’s largest and a community staple for over 60 years. The redevelopment will reduce its retail footprint by 40% and turn the traditional mall concept inside out, creating a vibrant town center. The design establishes a cohesive blend of free-standing, easily accessible spaces for shopping, dining, medical offices, an expansive public green, pedestrian pathways, and 1,000 luxury apartments.

The latest retail additions align with Monmouth Square’s emphasis on quality and variety:

Whole Foods Market: Renowned as a leader in organic and natural groceries, Whole Foods will anchor Monmouth Square with a 40,000-square-foot location. Offering an exceptional selection of premium, organic products, it will meet the community's growing demand for high-quality food, reinforcing the center's status as a premier destination.

Prince Street Pizza: A renowned New York City pizzeria famous for its crispy, thick-cut Sicilian slices, especially the spicy SoHo Square with its signature pepperoni cups. Located in Nolita, it has gained a cult following for its bold flavors and perfect balance of crunch and chew.

Cava: This fast-casual Mediterranean concept with a nationwide presence is a valuable addition to the tenant mix. Known for its flavorful, customizable bowls and pita wraps, Cava offers a fresh and health-conscious dining option.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream: A premium ice cream brand known for its rich, French-style recipes made with high-quality ingredients. Founded in Brooklyn in 2008, it has gained a loyal following for its classic and inventive flavors, including vegan options made with cashew and oat milk.

Offshore Coffee: A distinguished local coffee brand, Offshore Coffee blends quality and charm, offering a refined café experience. With its relaxed atmosphere and expertly crafted brews, it will be a cherished asset to the community.

“We are excited to partner with Kushner and to join the outstanding businesses coming to Monmouth Square,” said Jack Campbell, Founder of Offshore Coffee Co. “We are committed to serving this incredible community and becoming an integral part of this transformative project. This opportunity is an important milestone for our company, and we look forward to contributing to the energy and success of Monmouth Square for years to come.”

STRONG Pilates: A high-intensity, low-impact fitness studio that combines Pilates principles with cardio-focused rowing workouts. It offers a dynamic, full-body training experience using custom-designed Rowformer machines.

“We are thrilled of the partnership with Kushner to bring the STRONG Pilates brand to New Jersey and this exciting Monmouth Square project, the future epicenter of the Jersey Shore,” said Rico Macaraeg, CEO/Co-Founder, StriveWell Group. “We are excited to join the STRONG Pilates brand as part of their US expansion with over 70+ locations coming to the US in the near future on top of their 75+ international operating locations.”

Since breaking ground last spring, significant construction progress has been made at Monmouth Square. Recent milestones include the November opening of Barnes & Noble in its new location within the center, complete with an updated B&N Café. This relocation allowed construction to begin on the Whole Foods Market. Substantial demolition of outdated spaces is well underway, alongside extensive infrastructure improvements. The remaining retailers, including AMC, Macy’s, and Boscov’s, continue to operate throughout the redevelopment.

“Monmouth Square’s transformation is advancing with purpose, bringing together best-in-class retail and dining options that align with our vision for a vibrant, mixed-use community,” said Michael Sommer, Chief Development Officer at Kushner. “The construction and leasing progress reflects both our team’s expertise and the strong partnerships we’ve built to execute a project of this scale and significance. We’re excited to see Monmouth Square take shape as a destination that sets a new standard for adaptive reuse and community development.”

Monmouth Square is situated off Route 35, less than one mile from Exit 105 of the Garden State Parkway. Architectural design for the project is being led by Minno + Wasko Architects and Planners, Benoy, and the Dietz Partnership, combining modern aesthetics with functional urban planning to meet the needs of today’s market.

The retail leasing program is being managed by BOND RP, the boutique real estate and hospitality advisory firm.

“With the commitment and vision of Kushner Companies, the reimagined Monmouth Square will bring together a thoughtful mix of national retailers and restaurants coupled with best-in-class local partners,” sad Jess Bruner, founder of BOND RP. “We are excited to partner alongside Kushner with a goal of creating the community’s central cornerstone for shopping, dining and living for generations to come.”

For all retail leasing inquiries, please email Jess@bondrp.com or Danielle@bondrp.com.

About Kushner

Kushner is a multi-generational real estate development and management firm headquartered in New York City. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality, with approximately 10,000 apartments under development and over 27,000 apartments under ownership across 14 states. Kushner’s integrated team oversees every step of the development and management process at its properties, creating an unparalleled and seamless experience for its tenants, team members, and partners. www.kushner.com