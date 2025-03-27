ICE arrests Brazilian national convicted of drug trafficking in home country

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Dirlei Da Luz Da Silva, 35, a citizen of Brazil wanted by Brazilian authorities for failing to appear and serve his 12 year, 10-month sentence for drug trafficking related crimes, in Long Branch, New Jersey, March 21.

“We are committed to arresting aliens who have been involved in criminal activity, whether it be in the U.S. or overseas,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

Da Luz was arrested March 6, 2024, by the U.S. Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas. The Border Patrol served Da Luz with a notice to appear before releasing him on an order of release on recognizance, pending removal proceedings.

Brazilian authorities issued a criminal arrest warrant for Da Luz in January.

The FBI assisted ICE with the arrest, and Da Luz remains in ICE custody.

Information and was taken from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement