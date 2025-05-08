Local Obituaries

Patricia A. “Pat” Mendes, 81 of Eatontown died at Riverview Medical Center, on Wednesday, April 23rd.

She was a graduate of New Brunswick High School. Throughout her life, she lived in Union County, Cranford, and eventually settled in Eatontown in 1984. She was a former member of Laurelton Park Baptist Church, now known as the Living Faith Bible Church in Brick, and later became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oceanport. Her faith was of great importance to her.

Patricia enjoyed watching HGTV, Food Network, and Animal Planet, especially the show Property Brothers, as well as America’s Funniest Home Videos. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

She had a deep love for Christian hymns, the Beatles, Pat Boone, and her favorite entertainer was Barry Manilow.

Surviving her are her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Suzanne Mendes of Eatontown; her daughter, Michelle Mendes of Eatontown; and her two grandchildren, Trevor and Matthew Mendes.

Michael A. Pedrick, 59, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on Saturday April 12, 2025, due to complications related to cardiac arrest. Born in Bronx, NY, on November 2, 1965, Michael was raised by his mother, Diane Bloom, and his father, Robert John Pedrick. Spending his adolescence In New York and California, he found the Jersey Shore to be home. A graduate of Jersey City University in media arts, Michael thrived in his marketing and advertising career. Michael cherished his time spent with his family and friends and was widely known for his kindness and compassion towards others. His passion for music and art helped him maintain a positive outlook on life, even in dark times. As a single father facing numerous health challenges, a double organ transplant recipient, he was deeply committed to his son, Sebastian. He is survived by Sebastian and grandson Felix, as well as his two brothers, Matt and Tommy. Michael also held many lifelong friendships and will be deeply missed in his community. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 12th, from 6 -10 PM at the Elks Lodge #742 in Long Branch, NJ. 150 Garfield Ave. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donations to American Diabetes Association in Michael’s name. Services are entrusted to Jersey Shore Cremation, 43 Taylor Avenue, Manasquan, NJ.

Annette A. Juliano (née Privitera), 86, passed away on April 21, 2025, in Eatontown, NJ. Born on May 30, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY, Annette was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, graduating from Red Bank High School.

Annette was a devoted wife to Emilio Juliano for 34 years until his passing. She was a proud and loving mother to her two sons, Emilio, Jr. (Karen) and Anthony (Gretchen), and cherished her role as a grandmother to her grandson, Jordan. Annette’s family was the cornerstone of her life, and she was a dedicated caregiver to both her husband and parents, Anthony and Jean Privitera, who preceded her in death.

Professionally, Annette spent many years at Kmart, where her colleagues remember her fondly for her vibrant energy and compassionate nature.

Annette was a passionate individual with a variety of interests. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing Bingo, and took pleasure in bowling and long walks. Her love for animals, especially her pets, was profound, and she often spent her free time enjoying lunches out with her family.

A devout member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, New Jersey, Annette’s faith played a significant role in her life, providing her with comfort and community.

Her warmth, energy, and loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation was be held on Thursday, April 24, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Carl J. Powell, aged 75, passed away on April 5, 2025, in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on January 17, 1950, in Germany, Carl was a man of integrity and simplicity, known for his gentle demeanor. He led a life marked by his love for animals, particularly dogs, and was known for his daily walks and jogs, a testament to his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Carl was a vegetarian, with a fondness for cheese sandwiches with pickles and mustard, yogurt, snacks, and macaroni and cheese.

Carl was a person who stood firm in his beliefs. His stubborn nature meant that once his mind was made up, it was difficult to convince him otherwise—a trait that defined his straightforward approach to life. Despite his reserved nature, his absence is deeply felt by those who loved him, and he is remembered as being truly at peace.

A memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held on Saturday, May 10th at 10:30 AM, on the Long Branch boardwalk by N. Bath pavilion. Friends, family, and others whose lives Carl touched are invited to attend and share in remembering a life well-lived.

Michael G. Beach, 83 a longtime resident of Neptune died at his home on Friday, April 25th.

Born in Buffalo, NY, Mike was raised in Long Branch. He was a 1960 graduate of Long Branch High School. Following his graduation, he proudly served four years in the U.S Navy, where he was honorably discharged.

Mike started his plumbing career as an apprentice with Thomas H. Barham. Joining Local 9, Plumbers and Steamfitters a short time after. He retired after over 40 years with Barham Mechanical Contractors as a Foreman and Project Manager.

He loved large family gatherings at the holidays and would always carve the Thanksgiving turkey to perfection. He enjoyed golfing at Shark River Golf Course and spending winters in Kissimmee, FL with his wife.

Mike was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He was a photography hobbyist and always enjoyed bird-watching out his window. Mike had a love of music from his favorite opera singer, Pavarotti to Pink Floyd.

Mike’s greatest joy was watching his grandchildren shine at all their activities and being a part of their lives.

He is predeceased by his sister, Carole Ecochardt and his parents James & Kathleen Hartner.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 63 years, Ro; their three daughters, Lisa Morgan, Michele Zidani and Pam and her husband Michael Heumiller; his brothers Ron and Virginia Beach and Jim and Blanche Hartner; his sister Patty Pennauchi; five grandchildren, Joe, Rachid, Maria, Zack and Sophia.

Memorial gathering was held Tuesday, April 29th at the Wooley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch.

Private inurement services will take place later this week at the Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.

Edward Harris, 74 affectionately known as “Eddie” was born on August 29, 1950, in Long Branch, NJ to the late Acie Harris, Sr. and Willie Beatrice Harris.

Edward, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, NJ. Attended the Long Branch school system where he graduated in 1968 from Long Branch High School. Eddie enlisted into the US Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1976. From there he began working for many different companies before landing his career at Fort Monmouth Military Base in Eatontown, N.J. as a Systems Support Manager, G-12. Eddie retired as a government worker after 42 years.

Eddie was a dedicated family man who loved to spend time with his family, grandchildren and great-grand daughter.

He was predeceased by his brother Acie Harris Jr. of Long Branch and sister Dolores Harris-Johnson of Fort Washington, Maryland.

VISITATION- Saturday 5-10-2025

INTERMENT- Woodbine Cemetery & Mausoleum, 14 Maple Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757 Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM

Edward leaves behind his wife Heather Denise Harris (Henson) of 49 years; from their union two children Brandon Edward Harris (Denise M. Harris) and Amanda Mavis Harris (Rashon Dennis); four grandchildren: three grandsons Brandon A. Harris, Joshua N. Harris, and Justin Fisher; one granddaughter Nori D. Dennis; one great-granddaughter Leilani N. Harris; three sisters Bernice Gregory of Scotch Plains, NJ, Donna Epps (Montgomery T.) of Richmond, VA, and Robin Kimble (Rickey) of East Stroudsburg, PA; one brother Alvin Harris of Long Branch, NJ; God-son Christopher Harris; a nephew that he holds dear to his heart Carl Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Diane Susan “Dee Dee” Coles (née Smentkowski), aged 65, passed away on May 3, 2025, in Red Bank, NJ. Born on February 3, 1960, in Jersey City, NJ, Diane was a beloved figure known for her resilience and loving nature.

Diane was a warrior who bravely battled Lupus and Parkinson’s Disease for over 30 years. Despite her health challenges, she remained a devoted wife and mother, always prioritizing her family above all else. Diane’s greatest pride was her family, especially her children and grandchildren, Nolan, Amelia, and Destiny, for whom she would drop everything to be there for them.

In addition to her family, Diane had a passion for crafting and art. She spent much of her time crafting rosary beads, which she generously donated to various churches. Her love for animals, plants, especially roses and cacti, and her fascination with butterflies, which she believed symbolized freedom, were among her cherished interests.

Diane’s professional life included various part-time jobs, which she skillfully balanced around her husband’s schedule and her children’s school activities. Her strength, forgiveness, and unconditional love for her husband were the foundations of their enduring partnership.

Visitation to celebrate Diane’s life will be held on May 10, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11am followed by the interment at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation in Diane’s memory, honoring her courageous battle with the disease. Diane’s legacy of love, strength, and generosity will forever be remembered by those who were fortunate to know her.

Darlene Mackey, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving son, husband, and family on April 27th, 2025. The daughter of Antoinette and Thomas Cusmano, she was born on September 25th, 1956 and was the youngest of seven, including her sisters Alberta, Theresa, Jeanne Ann, Kathleen, and Maureen and her brother Alan.

As the baby sister of the group, Darlene grew up surrounded by strong and passionate women that she always looked up to. She had countless stories and memories of her sisters as well as her nieces and nephews, Cyndi, Albert, Robbie, Karen, and Trevor.

In her 30s, she found herself as a single mom to her son Brandon and thanks to the support of her loving family she was able to raise him while working and put his needs before her own, making sure even after the hardest day at the office there was homemade dinner on the table and a meal to be shared with him.

By her late 50s, she married the love of her life Neil Mackey and embarked on her next chapter. While her son moved to New York to pursue his degree, she was no longer a single mom and was able to enjoy many trips with him and their friends. They had especially good times on their traditional St. Patrick’s Day trip to Ocean City, Maryland and became avid fans of going camping together.

In the end, Darlene built a beautiful life for herself, she got through any challenge thrown her way, raised a son that adored her, and found the love that she always wanted and deserved. She will live on eternally through her surviving family and their memories of her, including her son and husband.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 3 at 10 AM at the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider making a donation in Darlene’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Manuel Melendez Morales, 78. Born in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, he was a beloved husband and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and son. On Saturday, May 3, 2025, Jose passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in Long Branch, New Jersey leaving behind a legacy of service, humility, compassion, and unwavering love.

Jose Melendez was a respected member of the United States Army, where he served honorably for 25 years including during the Vietnam War. He served his country with honor, valor, discipline, and distinction. A mentor to his fellow soldiers and a guiding light to all who knew him, he embodied the values of duty, courage, and selflessness. His greatest joy was in serving his country and protecting the family he held so dear.

After his distinguished military career, Jose was a man of many passions. He found peace in his garden as an avid gardener through which many were able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He found joy in the kitchen where he expressed his love for his family. Food was part of his language of love. He loved listening to the music from his homeland and youth, and found solace in the pages of a good book. A loyal New York Yankees fan, he never missed a game and proudly wore the pinstripes in spirit.

Jose was a man of humble beginnings, whose dedicated and loyal nature won him the admiration and respect of all who knew him. He was strong yet caring, always putting the needs of others before his own, embodying the essence of selflessness throughout his life. He was a generous soul who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Jose never wavered when one of his own called upon him. He lived not for recognition, but to serve, support, and uplift those around him.

Jose is survived by his wife, Juana Melendez, and their children, Jose M. Melendez Jr., Janice J. Melendez, and Jonathan M. Melendez, and his daughters-in-law Roxanna Melendez and Leandra Ortiz and son-in-law Edward Domena. He was a cherished grandfather to Gabriel and Camila Melendez and Eva and Luna Domena, who will miss the presence of their “Tata Pepe” and “Welo” deeply.

Jose’s life was a testament to the values of dedication, loyalty, and love for one’s family. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him and the community he served with distinction.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jose can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Gold Star Wives, or Habitat for Humanity. These organizations reflect his lifelong commitment to service and community support, values he held dear throughout his life.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Thursday, May 8, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by 10:30 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

John D. McNamara, 80, of Allenhurst, NJ passed away on March 31, 2025 at Monmouth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore, he was an avid swimmer, body surfer, and kayaker who loved living close to the ocean. In the fall and winter months his days began with walks on the beach, and in the spring and summer, long boardwalk bike rides through adjacent towns, greeting passersby with his hearty “Good morning” and big, friendly smile. He truly believed if you took a moment or two to offer someone a kind word, you might just change their entire day.

The son of Edward W. McNamara and Marie (Reynolds) McNamara, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Maureen, who passed away in June 2024. He is survived by his two children, Erin Marie (McNamara) Henry (Jason) and John S. “Jack” McNamara (Gary); grandchildren Jason Patrick (JP) and Alyssa Marie; and sister Mary Ellen McNamara of Allenhurst. He also leaves behind many cousins, extended family members and a wide circle of friends.

John graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1963 and joined his father in the wholesale newspaper distribution business at the Jersey Coast News Company in Asbury Park. Later he worked for Hudson News Distributors in North Jersey and the New York Times rounding out a fulfilling career in the industry. In retirement, John found new purpose driving special needs children for the Township of Ocean’s Board of Education, a role he absolutely loved.

John’s lifelong passion for sports was inspired by his uncle “Jack” Reynolds, a Hall of Fame athlete in multiple sports at Asbury Park High School in the 1920’s. Like his uncle before him, John competed in varsity track as a javelin thrower and shotput competitor and played baseball and basketball, demonstrating his dedication and versatility as an athlete. Sports combined with a strong commitment to community service carried into his adult life as tee-ball coach for the Ocean Township Little League, soccer and basketball coach at Deal Elementary School and baseball coach for the Borough of Allenhurst’s recreation program.

Above all, John lived for his family. His front porch was the heart of his home—welcoming family and friends for conversation, laughter, and his legendary summer barbecues. He was a fixture at the Allenhurst Beach Club and with his focus on fitness, a lifelong gym-goer. John’s energy and joy for life were as constant and steady as the tides he loved.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at the Allenhurst Beach Club, where family and friends will gather to honor a man who was the embodiment of warmth, optimism, and generosity. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Mary Novak, 95 of Lincroft passed away on Saturday, April 26th at Riverview Medical Center.

She was born in Woodbridge and had lived in the Monmouth County area for many years. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved to cook their favorite meals and desserts especially Banana Cream Pie, Apple pie, and Magic Seven Layer cookie bars. She never missed a family gathering. In addition to cooking, Mary was a great crocheter and made countless baby blankets that she would lovingly share with family and friends.

Another one of her favorite indulgences was taking trips to Atlantic City to play the slot machines. Later in life, Atlantic City was replaced by once a week NJ Scratch-Lottery tickets.

She could often be found at ShopRite and A& P, always scoring the best sales for her and her family. Mary had a keen eye for value and getting the most for her money. She was always a great friend and neighbor to all who knew her.

For entertainment Mary enjoyed listening to, Tom Jones, Englebert Humperdinck, and a good Polka as well as doing her word finds and watching Wheel of Fortune.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was a cause dear to her heart. She was a volunteer for many years, well into her eighties, and helped to raise thousands of dollars for research.

In her golden years there were a few items she considered essential: A crochet hook, clean tissues, a hard candy, and a phone.

Mary was pre-deceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Nikforchuk.

Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Joann and Paul Kittner, Karen and Tom Lapenta, and Cindy and Michael Berardi; her two grandsons, Paul (Melissa) and Michael as well as her great grandson, Derek along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends or family who wish to honor Mary’s memory may send floral tributes directly to Holmdel Funeral Home or make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org), her favorite charity.

Marshall Jack Kline, 68, of Oceanport, New Jersey, passed away on May 3, 2025. Born in Long Branch on October 2, 1957, to parents Theodora and Jack Kline, Jack was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jack dedicated many years to his career as a road foreman for the Borough of West Long Branch, where his hardworking nature was evident in his dedication to his work and the improvements he made to the community’s infrastructure.

Beyond his professional life, Jack had a passion for history and was an avid builder and painter of war models, a hobby that allowed him to express his creativity and attention to detail.

Jack is survived by his brother, Andrew Kline; nephew, Dillon Kline; and niece, Chelsea Shepherd (Kline). He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodora and Jack Kline.

Jack’s commitment to his work and his hobbies will be remembered by those who knew him as a testament to his character and dedication. He will be deeply missed by his family, colleagues, and friends.

Michele Dedilectis, 80 of Staten Island, died on Friday April 25th at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, she attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Grammar School. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School and was a graduate of Brooklyn College. Michele was a teacher for over 30 years at St. Ephrem’s School, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island four years ago.

Michele was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. She loved to read especially the Harry Potter series of books. Michele enjoyed traveling to Saratoga, NY every year.

Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Alessandra Dedilectis, Freehold; her brother Dennis Terrone, Staten Island; and her three loving grandsons, James, Mason and Leo.

Visitation was, April 29th at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial, was at St. Ephrem’s RC Church, Brooklyn. Entombment will follow at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, Marlboro.

Franklin R. Aschettino, 90, of Churubusco, NY formerly of West Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 26, 2025.

He is survived by his one true love, his dog, Molly. Oh, and the rest of his family… his wife, Pamela J. Aschettino; his children, Sheri (Stuart) Isler of Kennelon, NJ, Alan (Joy) Aschettino of Ocean, NJ, Mark (Dana) Aschettino of West Long Branch, NJ; his stepchildren, Chuck (Erika) Alden of Highlands Ranch, CO, Tracey (Walt) Wilson and Julie Ribot of Churubusco; 13 grandchildren, Andrew, Gina, Alan, Liza, Ava (Mike), Felicia, Isabella, Wally, TJ (Britt), Jake (Ashley), Derek, Emily, Kallie; and three great grandchildren, Levi, Ainsley and Amaiya.

Franklin was a veteran of the US Army. He worked at Sears as a sale manager for 35 years.

He grew up playing and coaching baseball, he was a die-hard Yankees fan. He loved fishing, his westerns and his music, which he plated at full blast regardless of what the neighbors thought. He loved puttering around doing yard work, riding his 4-wheeler and riding the waves at the beach. He was a connoisseur of any and all food, especially anything made with garlic.

There will be a memorial service, June 16, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. at Christ Church in Christ Church in Shrewsbury, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Franklin’s memory to an American Legion or the Churubusco EMS.

Well, I guess it’s time I get the puck outta here, Gary!

Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.

David Carl West, known affectionately as Dave, peacefully passed away on April 26, 2025, at the age of 81 at home in Conway, South Carolina. Born September 25, 1943, in Long Branch, New Jersey, and raised in nearby Monmouth Beach, Dave lived a life marked by love, humor, adventure, a deep respect for tradition, and without a shadow of doubt unwavering loyalty.

A 1961 graduate of Long Branch High School, Dave carried with him a methodical nature and a dry wit that endeared him to all who knew him. He was a loving and traditional family man, embodying the roles of son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend with genuine care, quiet strength, and a generous spirit.

An avid outdoorsman, Dave spent his life traveling the world in pursuit of hunting and fishing adventures. He was a passionate supporter of outdoor education and conservation efforts and proudly served as a member of Safari Club International. His passion for the outdoors was matched only by his lifelong devotion to Clemson football and his enthusiasm for NASCAR—so much so that he even took several laps in race cars, experiencing the thrill of high-speed driving at multiple racetracks.

Dave also dedicated himself to service in his community. He was a proud member of the Monmouth Beach Fire Company for over 60 years, a commitment that reflected his deep sense of duty, loyalty, and camaraderie.

Professionally, Dave spent more than 30 years as a cross-country over-the-road truck driver, mastering the highways long before GPS existed—earning a reputation as “Google Maps before it was invented.” After retiring from driving, he continued to lead and mentor others as Operations Manager for S&M United Van Lines Moving Systems for 22 years. A true entrepreneur, he also founded several businesses and concluded his professional journey as Chief Financial Officer for Diversified Logistic Services. Dave’s remarkable skill with numbers—his ability to act as a “human calculator”—was admired by all who knew him.

Outside of work and hunting, Dave enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, watching sports, and relaxing with his favorite country music artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lynn; his children, Michael West, Marie (Dellaquila) Welsh, and Anthony Dellaquila; his siblings, Bob West (Sharon), Nancy Belton, and Kathy Heggie; sister-in-law, Donna West; and his grandchildren, Kristen Welsh (Nick Piazza), Dylan Dellaquila, and Isabella Dellaquila; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews. Dave was also a devoted loving “Dad” to his many pets throughout the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Astrid and Reverend W. Winfield West, and his brother, Peter West.

His steadfast spirit, gentle humor, and legacy of love, service, and adventure will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.

Barbara Elizabeth Bischoff (Buerger), formerly of Holmdel and Forked River, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2025, at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 3, 1937, at Memorial Hospital in Queens, New York, Barbara was raised in Woodmere before eventually making her home in Holmdel and, later in life, in Forked River, New Jersey.

Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and went on to earn her degree from St. John’s University. She dedicated her professional life to education, becoming a beloved 6th grade language arts teacher at Thorne Middle School in Middletown, New Jersey. Over the course of her career, she inspired countless students with her warmth, creativity, and passion for learning, before retiring in 2004.

At 16, Barbara met the love of her life, Carsten Bischoff. They married in 1959 and shared 61 beautiful years together. Their marriage was one for the ages filled with love, laughter, and shared adventures. Together, they raised three children—Clare, Mark, and Karen—and built a family rooted in love and support.

Barbara was a devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren—Alexis, Marissa, Carsten, Catherine, Melanie, Caroline, Megan, and Brian—and a proud great-grandmother to Madison and Domenic. She cherished her role as matriarch, always making time for family and creating lasting memories through her generosity, wisdom, and joyful spirit. She especially loved taking her grandchildren on trips, sharing her love of travel and exploration.

She and Carsten were avid travelers who explored nearly every U.S. state and visited countless countries and islands. Among their favorite destinations were Aruba, Bora Bora, and Austria—places that brought them peace, joy, and a sense of adventure.

Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Carsten Bischoff, her parents William and Sophie Buerger, and her son-in-law Salvatore Iradi, Jr.

She is survived by her loving children: Clare McCoy and her husband William of Holmdel, Mark Bischoff and his wife Angela of Barnegat, and Karen Iradi of Toms River; her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara will be remembered for her strength, grace, deep devotion to her family, and the profound impact she had on everyone who knew her—as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend. Her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.

Max Harrington-Knopf, 34, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2025, leaving behind a family and community who adored him. Born in Red Bank, New Jersey, Max was the treasured youngest child of Marshall and Janice Harrington-Knopf, the deeply loved brother of Emily, Jenny, and Laura.

A graduate of The Ranney School and New York University, Max earned his MBA from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado. An entrepreneur at heart, Max poured his energy and enthusiasm into a wide range of ventures, from founding Bounce Boat to exploring real estate development and crypto, to working alongside his father and sister in the automotive industry.

Max had a magnetic spirit and a dazzling smile that lit up every room. He had a rare gift for connection and made people feel instantly at ease. He was steady, dependable, and always there when it mattered most. His wide circle of friends could always count on him to show up, support them, and share in the joy and messiness of life. Max had countless close friendships, a reflection of the kind of friend he was: genuine, thoughtful, kind, warm, and deeply loyal.

To his many cousins, nieces, and nephews, Max was the quintessential “fun uncle,” always up for an adventure, ready to play, and happy to get into whatever mischief the kids dreamed up. He loved them wholeheartedly, and they absolutely adored him in return. To them, Uncle Max wasn’t just the best; he was the coolest, the kindest, and the most fun grown-up they knew.

Max was someone who truly enjoyed life. He loved to travel, fish, and be on the water. He found joy and energy in cold plunges, saunas, yoga, and staying active, and he appreciated the little luxuries, like a great meal or a nice pair of shoes. He was grounded, hopeful, and always dreaming big.

Max is survived by his girlfriend, Medina, whom he loved. He is also survived by his parents, Marshall and Janice Harrington-Knopf; his sisters Emily, Jenny, and Laura, his brothers-in-law Michael and Jake, and his nieces and nephews William, Henry, Oliver, Caroline, Eli, and Evie. He is also deeply missed by his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and the countless friends who loved him dearly.

To share memories, stories, photos, or reflections about Max, please email: StoriesAboutMax@gmail.com.

Belinda “Be-Be” Puryear, age 71, of Long Branch passed away peacefully in her home. She lived most of her life in Long Branch, but also lived some of her life in Columbus, Ohio. She retired as a Data Entry Specialist at Riverview Hospital.

During Belinda’s early years, she grew up on Central Ave. After a number of years, the family was able to move to Seaview Manor, where she spent her childhood, adolescent, and young adult years. As a child, Belinda was praised for her penmanship, was an avid reader, loved to attend football and basketball games at the high school, and hung out at the Community Center with her friends.

After graduating high school, she went to business school at Berkley Business School. Using what she learned to be a secretary at Bell Telephone Company, Check-mate, and other locations before landing in Riverview.

While attending business school, she met the man who would become her husband, Ronald Puryear. Together they raised their three beautiful children, Ronald (Shu), Dana, and Simon. Later, she would get a chance to see her many grandchildren born. These grandchildren are Justice, Xavier, Simon, Uzziah, Emerald, Halia, Royal, and King. She would also be blessed with some step-grandchildren: Caryn, Lauryn, Eryn, Qua’Meerah, and Ty’Ana. Through them, Belinda would be blessed with great-grandchildren: Bentley, Brooklyn, and Xylo.

Belinda loved to see her family doing great things. The smile on her face seeing the college graduations of Yvette, Ronald, and Justice was delightful. She also loved attending the high school graduations of her children and grandchildren.

Belinda was predeceased by her Mother Beulah Mae (Robinson) Davis, Father William Davis, Husband Ronald R. Puryear Sr, her nephew Dale Davis, and great-nephew Jahmere Davis.

Her surviving relatives are Ronald R. Puryear Jr. and his wife Dr. Pamela Ann Puryear, their daughters Caryn, Lauryn, and Eryn, their grandson Bentley and granddaughter Brooklyn; Dana N. Puryear and her partner Timothy Caster, her daughter Justice, her sons Xavier, and Uzziah; Simon L. Puryear and wife Star Law, their son Simon, their daughters Qua’Meerah,Ty’Ana, Emerald, Halia, Royal, their youngest son King, and their grandson Xylo; Her sisters Jeannette Puckett and her husband Vance Puckett, their daughter Kyra and her fiancé; Yvette Davis and her fiancé Keith Townsend, her son Dayon, and granddaughters Daizee, Saydee, and Somya as well as a host of other relatives.

MEMORIAL SERVICE – Thursday 5-8-2025, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 11:00 AM, Friends & Family to gather @ 10:30AM

Max lived with quiet strength, radiant optimism, and a heart wide open to others. His time with us was far too short, but the joy, love, and light he gave will remain forever.

Mark Agresti, 58, of Monmouth Beach, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 2, 2025 surrounded by his loving family, who held his hand until his final breath. In 2020, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, despite never having smoked a day in his life. It was a devastating and unfair diagnosis, but Mark faced it with remarkable strength and resilience, fighting bravely for five years. He was a devoted husband, proud father, loving son, and cherished friend whose presence brought warmth, wisdom, and laughter to all who knew him.

Mark was married to the love of his life, Adrienne Zelenick, for 28 wonderful years. Together, they built a beautiful life rooted in love, family, and community.

He graduated from Pace University in New York City in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. Mark began his career on Wall Street, working at Kidder Peabody, Morgan Stanley, and ETG Equities, specializing in arbitrage trading.

Following the events of 9/11, Mark chose to shift gears and joined Adrienne in the family business, G & A Kennels in Middletown, NJ. There, he quickly became known not only for his business savvy but for the genuine relationships he cultivated with customers. He had a natural gift for connecting with people and made everyone who walked through the doors feel welcome.

His entrepreneurial spirit and financial acumen were matched only by his passion for life. He was a man of deep curiosity and discipline who loved to read, follow the stock market and stay physically active. He enjoyed working out and playing pickleball with his kids.

Above all, Mark’s greatest pride was his family. He was deeply involved in his children’s lives — encouraging them in school, cheering them on in club, high school, and collegiate sports, and celebrating every

accomplishment with joy. Remarkably, all four of his children played college sports, and even during his most difficult days, Mark never missed a game — watching faithfully via TV or online when he couldn’t be there in person. He supported them not just in sports but in life offering unwavering encouragement, wisdom and love.

Mark and Adrienne began their family in Long Branch in 2000 before moving to Monmouth Beach in 2012, where they continued to raise their four daughters in a loving and supportive home.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Plinio Agresti; his father-in-law, Edward Zelenick; his aunt and uncle, Lina and Andrea Fusco; his uncle, Louis Riccardi and his cousin, Michael Fusco.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Agresti; his daughters, Madeline, Mia, Ava, and Amelia Agresti; his mother, Dirce Agresti;his mother-in-law, Geraldine Zelenick; his brother, Peter Agresti and wife Debbie; his aunt, Mirella Riccardi; his sister-in-law, Gerilynn Lucia and brother-in-law, Chuck Lucia; nephews, Dante, Massimo, and Matteo Agresti; nieces: Olivia, Sarah, and Emilie Lucia; cousins, Michael and Tracey Riccardi, Richie and Christine Riccardi, Bobby and Diane Fusco, Luciana Fusco-Boudour and Ron Boudour; his beloved pets, Pumba, Luna, and Hope.

He taught us how to fight, how to love and how to live with purpose. We will miss him every day. Mark’s legacy lives on in the love he shared, the family he adored, and the countless lives he touched. His strength, humor, and kindness will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Friday at the Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association or to the Humane Society. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. Thursday, May 8th, 2025, 4:00pm – 8:00pm Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue, MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ. Friday, May 9th, 2025, 10:30am Zelda Epstein, 91, of Deal, died on Sunday, May 4, 2025. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished grandmother.

She spent many years working at Bendix and volunteered for the American Red Cross and Temple Beth El Hadassah. She enjoyed singing, spending time at the beach, playing bingo with her granddaughters, and keeping up with the news. She always had a warm smile, a funny joke, or an interesting story from her past to share. Zelda was predeceased by her loving husband Monroe Epstein and her parents Bessie and Marvin Weisman.

Zelda is survived by her three children Paul Epstein (Lisa), Barry Epstein (Toni), and Susan Epstein; her brother Gilbert Weisman; and her granddaughters Britni Epstein (Joe) and Rebecca Epstein McIver (Cameron).

Zee will always be remembered for her warmth, sense of humor, and spunky personality. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. All Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home Oakhurst, Ocean Township is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.