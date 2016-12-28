Gift card exchange benefits Garden State Equality

Asbury Park — In January, 2017 the Hotel Tides will host a gift card exchange on behalf of Garden State Equality (GSE). Throughout the month, the Tides will be accepting gift cards as gift certificates.

These cards will be donated to GSE so that they can purchase needed supplies, equipment and other pertinent materials to help their organization continue to operate.

The GSE recently made Asbury Park its home with a location on Main Street.

Founded in 2004, Garden State Equality is New Jersey’s leading civil rights organization ensuring quality of life for the LGBT community through education, advocacy, service and support.

Throughout January, 2017 patrons who bring in a gift card valued between $15 and $50 will receive $15 off their entire check. Anything higher than $50 value will get $25 off their check. This will only be applicable at the bar and may not be combined with any other offers and/or discounts.

“Garden State Equality works every day to ensure our kids are safe from bullying in schools, that LGBT seniors can live their fullest lives, and that everyone receives health care coverage. These are just a few ways New Jersey’s largest LGBT organization makes New Jersey a more equal place for all,” said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality

The Hotel Tides is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5 p.m.-11 p.m., and is located at 408 7th Ave. .

Please contact Ryan Jimenez at 732-897-7744 or via email at ryan@hoteltides.com if you would like more information regarding this event.