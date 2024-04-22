A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2024

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are pleased to announce the return of “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” with 52 historic sites throughout the County on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m.

“The first weekend in May is always special in Monmouth County as we celebrate our remarkable history,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The members of our local organizations put a great deal of time and effort into preserving their historic sites and enjoy welcoming all of the visitors who take the annual tour.”

“We are excited about the return of the ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ tour,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse into Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.

A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations, year-round programming and contact information will be available at all of the historic sites on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 52 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photographs and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 1988 and is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the commission encourages residents to be involved as well.

The participating sites for the 2024 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township

Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

Baird Homestead, Millstone Township

Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Christ Church, Middletown

Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel

Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

Grover House, Middletown

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

InfoAge Science and History Museums, Wall Township

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

Keyport Fire Museum and Education Center, Keyport

Keyport Historical Society Museum, Keyport

Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Mackenzie House, Howell

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank

Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt

Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

Old Ardena School, Howell

Old First Church, Middletown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township

Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Portland Place, Highlands

Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank

Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads) Historic District, Roosevelt

Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson

Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake

Seabright Lawn, Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson

Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Township

Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township

Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

Village Inn, Englishtown

Walnford, Upper Freehold Township