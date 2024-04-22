A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ historic tour returns for 2024

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are pleased to announce the return of “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” with 52 historic sites throughout the County on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m.
“The first weekend in May is always special in Monmouth County as we celebrate our remarkable history,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The members of our local organizations put a great deal of time and effort into preserving their historic sites and enjoy welcoming all of the visitors who take the annual tour.”
“We are excited about the return of the ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ tour,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission. “The tour is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse into Monmouth County’s extensive history. All fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend.”
The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.
A published tour guide that includes all participating site locations, year-round programming and contact information will be available at all of the historic sites on the tour or by downloading the guide at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all 52 historic sites in an interactive format which will include information, photographs and a map of the tour guide. Each tour site is now a “story point” on an interactive map using state-of-the-art technology.
“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of County Commissioners in 1988 and is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the commission encourages residents to be involved as well.
The participating sites for the 2024 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:
All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown
Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township
Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown
Baird Homestead, Millstone Township
Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands
Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan
Christ Church, Middletown
Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough
Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough
Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township
Crawford House, Tinton Falls
Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel
Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown
Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough
Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township
Grover House, Middletown
Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel
InfoAge Science and History Museums, Wall Township
Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township
Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown
Keyport Fire Museum and Education Center, Keyport
Keyport Historical Society Museum, Keyport
Longstreet Farm, Holmdel
Mackenzie House, Howell
Marlpit Hall, Middletown
Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank
Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough
National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt
Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township
Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township
Old Ardena School, Howell
Old First Church, Middletown
Old Tennent Church, Manalapan
Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township
Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township
Parker Homestead, Little Silver
Portland Place, Highlands
Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank
Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads) Historic District, Roosevelt
Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson
Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake
Seabright Lawn, Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson
Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Township
Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan
Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park
Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands
T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank
Taylor-Butler House, Middletown
Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township
Twin Lights Museum, Highlands
Village Inn, Englishtown
Walnford, Upper Freehold Township
For more information about the tour, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com.