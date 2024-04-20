Pallone Applauds House Passage of Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Americans’ Online Data from Foreign Adversaries: Pallone Statement on Security Assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

Bill Includes Pallone’s Bipartisan “Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act,” Which He Introduced Earlier this Year

Washington, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today applauded House passage of the 21st Century Peace through Strength Act. The bill would create a framework to force divestment of TikTok from its Chinese Communist Party-controlled parent company ByteDance so that Americans can continue to use the platform without the risk that Chinese Communist officials would be able to use the app to undermine our national security and privacy.

The package also incl udes the “Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act,” which was authored by Pallone. It would prohibit data brokers from selling or otherwise making available Americans’ sensitive information to the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran or entities controlled by them.

“National security experts are sounding the alarm and warning that our foreign adversaries are using every tool at their disposal, including apps like TikTok, to amass troves of sensitive data about Americans. The laws in China allow the Chinese Communist Party to compel companies, like TikTok, to share data with them on demand whether the companies want to or not. We simply cannot allow this to continue,” Pallone said. “This bill also takes decisive action to mitigate our foreign adversaries’ ability to collect Americans’ data and use it against us. Most Americans are unaware that data brokers compile dossiers about their interests, beliefs, finances, and movements. This package includes a bipartisan bill I authored that protects Americans by barring data brokers from selling sensitive information about them to our adversaries. I’m grateful to my colleagues in Congress, who worked to get this bill across the finish line.”

Pallone serves as the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over consumer protection and technology policy. His floor speech in support of the bill is available here.

House-Passed Bill Will Replenish Global Humanitarian Aid Funding to Address Needs in Gaza, Armenia, Sudan, and Haiti

Washington, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today issued the following statement on House passage of security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan:

“The House of Representatives made it clear today that the United States remains united in our defense of freedom and democracy around the world. I proudly voted in favor of legislation that delivers the assistance our allies need to defend against attacks from our foreign adversaries.

“For over three years, Ukrainians have endured Putin’s unprovoked aggression and assault on their country’s sovereignty. House Democrats have demanded that Speaker Johnson stop endangering our national security and allow the House to vote on security assistance to Ukraine. I am glad House Republicans finally decided to support the interests of the United States and pass a bill that delivers the military aid Ukraine needs to defend its territory.It’s clear Putin is working with our foreign adversaries to threaten our national security interests, and we cannot stand on the sidelines as Russia, Iran, and China undermine freedom and democracy around the world.

“Over six months after Hamas attacked Israel, the House reaffirmed our commitment to Israel’s right to exist today by providing additional military aid. Iran’s attack last week made it clear that we must continue to support Israel’s defense against attacks from Iran and regional proxies. I’ve been a strong supporter of assistance to Israel and will continue to support military assistance for Israel whenever necessary.

“Finally, I also voted to send military aid to Taiwan and to enhance security cooperation with other regional partners in the Indo-Pacific so that they can counter China’s destabilizing actions. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has emboldened Iran and China to use terror and military aggression to achieve their objectives, making these bills more critical now than ever.”