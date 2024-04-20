Figli Di Colombo Honors 2024 Award Recipients

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Long Branch –Figli Di Colombo “Sons of Columbus”, an association founded in the City of Long Branch in 1972, held its annual awards celebration on April 18 and 19. On Thursday night, the members of the club held a scholarship awards dinner for six high school students.

Joseph M. Ferraina, president emeritus, said that each of the scholarship winner were selected based on guidelines that the club established. Grades, including GPA and class rank, curriculum and standardized test results were examined. Other important considerations were involvement in community or volunteer activities, involvement in school activities, study of the Italian language, identify with Italian culture or heritage, and financial need.

The six student winners, seniors from various high schools, each received a $500.00 check. Ashley Rescinio, Monmouth Regional; Natalie Garcia, Old Bridge High School; Jay Fielding, Middletown South High School; Antonio Roman Scalise, Shore Regional High School; Arthur Mendes Pereira, Long Branch High School and Summer Victoria Sesty.

On Friday night Figli Di Colombo held is awards dinner at Mar Belo Restaurant, where they would honor the 2024 Family of the Year and the 2024 Business of the Year.

Ferraina and his family were the recipients of the prestigious Family of the Year Award. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1950, his parents, Joseph and Maria Theresa were from Girifalco, Italy. In 1963, Ferraina and his parents moved to Red Bank.

In Red Bank Ferraina met and fell in love with Peggy Gerhard, and they married in 1969. They had five children; Maria, Joseph, Vincent, Theresa and Catalina. They now have 10 grandchildren; Brooks, Ryan, LJ, Mariabella, Katrina, Joey, Landon, Emilie, Jayce and Brynley. And we can’t leave out the one great grandchild, Adeline.

Ferraina stated that he had to learn English as a young boy, and he would often have to interpret for his parents when they had parent-teacher conferences. “Sometimes I didn’t exactly tell my parents what the teacher was trying to tell them about me,” said a smiling Ferraina. He added that growing up poor was a major influence in his life. “I pushed myself to achieve what others never expected that I could do.”

He earned an Associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College and then a Bachelor’s from Jersey City State College and eventually a Masters from Monmouth University. He started his professional career as a teacher for the Long Branch Public Schools and eventually worked his way up the ladder and became superintendent of schools in 1994. He had a very renowned career and received many awards and recognitions.

Probably the biggest honor is when the district named the pre-kindergarten school after him. Ferraina was credited with building the first free standing preschool in the state at zero costs to the city taxpayers. In fact, his administrative skills and team that he surrounded himself with was able to build four additional schools without a tax burden to city residents.

Even in his 10+ years in retirement, Ferraina is still a man who likes to help those in need. His expertise is putting people together to help a cause. His philosophy and “can do” attitude definitely have helped individuals, families when they needed it most.

The 2024 Business of the Year Award went to Rosario Realty, Inc. It was established in 1984 by Rosario Zocco, who is the broker of record and president of the family-run business. Zocco retired in the early 2000’s and handed the business over to his daughter and trusted partner, Carolina Zocco-Sama, who is a licensed agent and broker herself.

With the encouragement and guidance of her dad, Carolina handles all the day-to-day duties which range from representing buyers, sellers, investors, renters and specializing in property management of large apartment complexes. She said that they are committed to providing their clients with the highest level of dedication, loyalty, service and expertise in the local real estate market.

Carolina is an award-winning agent and broker. She has made the Circle of Excellence Award many times in her 35 years in the business. She has received Bronze, Silver and recently the 2023 Gold Award. Between Carolina and her dad, they have over 85 years of experience. “We put our clients need first,” said Carolina. She wanted to also thank the Figli Di Colombo for the award and recognition.

Past winners of the Family of the Year Award