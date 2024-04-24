Andrew Barham walk-off single secures Shore win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

It was a game for the record books as the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted and beat the Caseys of Red Bank Catholic on April 23, the number two baseball team in the Shore Conference. The 14-13 victory occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off single by sophomore Andrew Barham.

In baseball a walk-off occurs when the home team takes the lead in the bottom of the last or extra innings, as the opponents do not get a chance to bat again. The term was made popular by Dennis Eckersley, who pitched in the major league from 1975 to 1998. He described the game-ending home runs that were so deep, the pitcher never even turned around to see where it went, the pitcher just “walked off.” Since then, that term refers to the opponents who leave the field in defeat.

“As a coaching staff, we are very, very proud of our team,” said Jay Kuklthau, head coach at Shore. The top of the first inning the Caseys took a 2-0 lead with a single and a homerun. “That was a tough start for us, but it’s a long game and we knew we could compete.”

Red Bank Catholic added an additional run taking a 3-0 lead after the top of the second inning. The Blue Devils got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of that inning. The Caseys actually scored in all but two of the seven innings played. In the third they added three runs, one in the fifth and sixth innings. They were held scoreless in the fourth and seventh.

On the other hand Shore Regional was only held scoreless in the opening inning. After the two runs in the bottom the second, they

added two more in the third, five in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth innings and three in the final inning.

“We started the season 0-4 with three of those losses by one run. We knew that we were the best 0-4 team in the state, and were ready to prove it this week,” said Kuklthau. It started with two big wins over Shore Conference divisional rivals Holmdel. “Then we had an upset win in the Monmouth County Tournament over number seven seed Marlboro, we were ready for a battle with RBC.”

Red Bank Catholic has a history of running a very talented program with head coach Buddy Hausmann. However, as one assistant coach stated, pitching this season has been a problem for the Caseys. In the loss to Shore Regional they had three players on the mound. Brandon Hendrickson threw 71 pitches, Luke Meyers tossed 34 and Glen Popes got the loss after throwing 47.

At the plate, Sean Griggs and Dylan Passo hit home runs for RBC. AJ Sciametta had two doubles while Matt Brunner and Charlie Stumberger each had one, Al Delia had two singles while teammates Brunner, Stumberger, Sciametta, Max Dantoni and Jake Frankel each had one.

The Blue Devils had four guys on the mound. Andrew Barham took the win pitching two innings and throw 26 pitches. Ryan Barham threw 53 times in 2.2 innings, TJ Minner went two innings throwing 39 and CJ Sears pitched a half an inning with 21 pitches.

Shore didn’t hit any home runs or triples, but Sears had two doubles, Liam Hennelly, Cole Stefanelli and EJ Stefanelli each had one double, Josh Moeller and Andrew Barham each had two singles, Ryan Barham, Sears, Hennelly, Joseph Santi, Cole and EJ Stefanelli each had a single.

“For the third year in a row, we were able to do something special on our home field against a very tough and talented Red Bank Catholic program. Our team continues to battle, and has the fight of a champion. We are very proud of their will to win and to be at their best when their best is required,” said Kuhlthau.

Both teams play in the A Central division of the Shore Conference. Currently the Falcons of Monmouth Regional are on top at 7-2. They are followed by Wall Township, RBC, Shore, Holmdel, Raritan and Rumson Fair-Haven.

