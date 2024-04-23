Devils Get Their Biggest Win of the Season 16-8 Over Allentown

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Seven games into the 2024 lacrosse season, the boys of Shore Regional recorded their biggest victory so far. They hosted Allentown on April 22, and beat the Redbirds 16-8 in a non-conference match-up in an exciting game.

At the end of the first 12 minutes of action, Shore held at 4-2 advantage over Allentown. However, the start of the second quarter had the visiting Redbirds taking a 5-4 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Those five goals were all Allentown would score in the first half. However, the Blue Devils of Shore Regio

nal exploded for six goals in the second quarter taking a 10-5 lead into the break.

In the third quarter Shore held a 4-3 advantage and outscored Allentown 2-0 in the fourth quarter winning the game 16-8. The victory gave the Blue Devils an overall 5-2 record and they are 2-2 in the American division of the Shore Conference.

Leading the Devils in goals were seniors Carson Spallone and Brady Cooke with four each. They both also finished with one assist in the victory. Two guys finished with three goals each; Tucker Malfa, and Lukas Villa. Both junior midfielders. Villa had two as

sists and Malfa had one. Thomas Schroeder, junior defender, had a goal as did Finn Watson, sophomore midfielder. Leading all Blue Devils in assists was sophomore Reid Spallone with three. In the goal for Shore Regional was senior Noah Karaban, who made eight saves.

“We held Allentown to three second-half goals and Brendan O’Brien (junior) was 10 of 27 on faceoffs,” said Greg Malfa, head coach of the Blue Devils. Shore competes in one of the toughest divisions in the Shore Conference. Of the eight teams, five have a winning record and the top two are undefeated. “We played a complete game offensively with 10 assisted goals and a solid defensive effort in the second half.”

Shore Regional has had some very close games this season. They beat Holy Spirit 10-7, 9-8 over Red Bank Regional, 12-11 victory over Southern, 4-2 against Toms River East and the current win over Allentown. The two losses were to the top teams in their division, 13-6 to Manasquan, who is in second place at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the division, and Rumson Fair-Haven, 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the division, beat the Blue Devils 17-6.

