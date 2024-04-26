Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Peanut Brittle :

Lookin’ for an old fashioned sweet? Look no further than Peanut Brittle, a nutty and caramel-colored Pittie! 61 pounds and growing, I’m a certified foodie who finds comfort in all things edible. Since I wouldn’t make the best sous-chef, distractions with toys and yard time away from food prep would be cool with me. If you want to spoil a playful and loyal boy, you’ll go nuts over me! The Monmouth County SPCA is open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Peggy Pentridge :

Hi, I’m Peggy! I’m 2 years old and came from Project Meow in Philadelphia in search of a good home.

I’m a sweet, gentle, and curious young lady. I love being petted, played with, and exploring the different rooms of my surroundings. I’d love a mellow place to live the happy life I deserve!

I prefer being the only pet in your home. Make this beautiful soul part of your family today!