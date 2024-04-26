ENJOY MAY IN A COUNTY PARK

LINCROFT – Spring is in bloom! There’s no better place to enjoy it than in a county park. During May, the Monmouth County Park System offers fun, family-friendly activities for residents to enjoy. Here’s what is planned:

Splendid Spring Strolls

Thursday, May 2 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Thursday, May 16 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell – Meet in the parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist on a peaceful trail walk and soak up the season. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. FREE!

Seabrook-Wilson House Open

Thursdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30; Sundays, May 5, 12, 19 & 26; and Mondays, May 6, 13, 20 & 27 from 1-4 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Visit this house which dates back to the early 1700s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. FREE!

Historic Portland Place Tours

Saturday & Sunday, May 4 & 5 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Wednesdays-Sundays, May 8-12, 15-19, 22-26, and May 29-June 2 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Historic Portland Place, Hartshorne Woods Park, Locust

Tour this beautifully restored 18th century house with exhibits that help tell the story of the region’s history and the Hartshorne family legacy in Monmouth County. Tours are limited to 10 persons and may be suspended during severe weather conditions. Register on site at the Portland Place Visitor Center day of tour. FREE!

Hands-On History

Saturday & Sunday, May 4 & 5 from 12-4:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Explore some of our favorite “hands-on” items through operation and physical contact. FREE!

Milling Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, May 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 25 & 26 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts approximately 15 minutes. FREE!

Boat Tours of the Manasquan Reservoir

Saturdays & Sundays, May 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19 and 25 & 26 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

These 45-minute tours are narrated by Park System Naturalists and include opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Please call to confirm schedule as tours are both weather and water level dependent. All tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life-jackets required. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only.

Casual Birder

Tuesday, May 7 at 9 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell – Meet in the Visitor Center parking lot.

Tuesday, May 14 at 9 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft – Meet in the Marlu Lake parking lot.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. Participants should expect to be walking a few miles (2-4) on sometimes uneven or muddy terrain. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Creative Arts Festival

Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

See the works of artists and fine crafters from all mediums including pottery, jewelry and painting. The event also features live music, art activities and demonstrations, food vendors and more! Admission and parking are free.

Cookstove Demonstrations

Saturdays, May 11 & 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what’s coo

king on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Plant a Sunflower

Sunday, May 12 from 12 -2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Help the staff plant this year’s sunflower field. Then return in the fall and harvest one to bring home. FREE!

Traditional Chair Caning Demonstration

Sunday, May 12 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the process of weaving natural plant fibers into the seat of a traditional chair during this demonstration. FREE!

Climb Time

Wednesday, May 15 from 3-6 p.m.

Shark River Park, Wall

Try the Park System’s 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, May 18 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how a woodworker studies his materials, plies his tools, and crafts beautiful and functional items. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, May 18 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit. FREE!

Walnford Day

Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Spend a day celebrating 200 years of Waln history with demonstrations, music and wagon rides. FREE!

Nature Lecture: Horseshoe Crabs Trying to Survive in a Modern World

Wednesday, May 22 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Discover why the population of horseshoe crabs is declining and what people are doing to protect the crab through research, and what you can do to help during this talk. FREE!

Embroidery Demonstration

Saturday, May 25 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

View the lost art of applying decorative designs with a needle and thread. Be inspired by the various stitches and embellishments to create a beautiful piece of clothing or decoration for the home. FREE!

Thompson Park Canoe Rentals

Saturday & Sunday, May 25 & 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

Canoes will be available for rent on Marlu Lake. All equipment provided; limited number of canoes available. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. All rentals must be returned by 3 p.m. Fee is $15 per boat for 1-3 people for two hours. Cash or check only.

Story Time by the Creek

Sunday, May 26 from 11-11:45 a.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Join us for story time beside the picturesque Crosswicks Creek! Children are welcome to bring a snack and a mat, blanket or towel. Open to ages 2-7, with adult. FREE!

Decoration Day Celebration

Monday, May 27 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Enjoy the good company of family and friends as we honor this early American holiday. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.