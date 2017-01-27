On January 21, the Shore Regional wrestling team had a good afternoon going 2-1 during a quad meet with Holmdel, Matawan and Keyport.

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr, photos by SportShotsWLB

One of the closest matches of the year was the one-point victory for the Blue Devils over Matawan with Shore winning 37-36 The winning weight divisions Shore won, were Namir Stevens scored a pin at 285 pounds, Matt Klemser had a pin at 113 pounds, Brad Smuro scored a pin at 126 pounds, Dean Smolokoff took an 8-3 win at 145 pounds, at 152 pounds Jack McCrae scored a pin, Austin Cannon had a 12-4 major decision at 160 pounds and Michael Rosati had a pin at 195 pounds.

Of the 14 weight classes only half were contested during the Keyport match in which Shore won 48-41. The Devils had only two wins by actually wrestling opponents. Patrick O’Dwyer had a pin for the Shore at 220 pounds and Austin Cannon also scored a pin at 160 pounds.

Getting wins over Keyport by forfeit were Ross Dougherty, 106 pounds, Sterling Finch, 126 pounds, Ian Smith, 132 pounds, Louis Valerio, 145 pounds, Alexis Garcia, 182 pounds and Mike Rosati at 195 pounds. Neither school sent out wrestlers for 113 or 120 pounds.

The Blue Devils 43-25 loss came at the hands of the Holmdel Hornets. Getting wins for Shore were Klemser at 113 pounds with a pin, Smolokoff won 7-4 at 145 pounds, McCrae scored a 12-2 major decision at 152 pounds, and Rosati had a pin at 195 pounds. Getting a forfeit win at 126 pounds was Al Desantis.

Currently the Blue Devils are 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Shore Conference Class B Central division.

















