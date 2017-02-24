Ocean takes District 24 title

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr

photos Sportshotswlb.com

Freehold Township High School hosted the NJSIAA District 24 Wrestling Championships on February 18. The Spartans of Ocean Township High School captured the team title with 171.2 points. Taking second was CBA, 167, third was Freehold Township 160.5, fourth went to Hamilton North 155.5 and Shore Regional High School took fifth with 79.6 points.

Rounding out the top ten teams was Hamilton West in sixth with 50 points followed by Notre Dame 46, Red Bank Catholic 38, Monmouth Regional 35 and Willingboro with 13 points.

Ocean had six wrestlers competing in the finals, Shore had three, RBC had two and Monmouth Regional had one wrestler going for a District Title. The Spartans had four wrestlers, Shore Regional and Monmouth Regional each had two competing for third place .

Christian Brothers Academy had the most District 24 champions with four, Ocean captured three titles, and Shore Regional came home with one.

Final Results

106: Nick Schutzenhofer (CBA) pinned Jack Nies (Ocean) 2:27

113: Richie Koehler (CBA) pinned Matt Klemser (Shore) 2:28

120: Tariq Morton (Hamilton West) beat Al DeSantis (Shore) 7-6

126: Alex Ponioros (Ocean) beat Joe Schneider (Notre Dame) 7-1

132: Nick Villapiano (Ocean) beat Ethan Byrne (RBC) 12-6

138: Jake Benner (Ocean) pinned Tyler Flynn (Monmouth) 1:33

145: Christian Recanti (CBA) beat Saif Ali (Ocean) 3-2

152: Rommy Abouelela (Hamilton North) beat Mike Cenname (freehold) 1-0

160: Austin Cannon (Shore) beat Kyle Hillermeier (Freehold) 6-3

170: Jonathan Jacobs (Hamilton North pinned Steve Cmielewski (RBC) 0:39

182: Sam Houston (CBA) beat Gabriel Williams (Hamilton North) 10-9

195: Eric Quartey (Freehold) beat Cameron DoGiorgio (CBA) 3-2

220: Devon Stokes (Hamilton North) pinned Clayton Oates (Ocean) 0:39

285: Sylvester Freeman (Hamilton North) beat Austin Colbert (Freehold) 7-1

Third place match results

106: Gregory Daloisio (Hamilton North) pinned Devon Pham (Monmouth) 1:08

113: John Santos (Ocean) major decision Alex Salkin (Freehold) 16-7

1

20: Adam Manzo (Ocean) major decision Brian Lee (Freehold) 9-0

126: Sam LaCorte (CBA) beat Daniel Dempsey (Hamilton North) 7-0

132: Kyle Cleary (Freehold) beat Dan Schneider (Notre Dame) 5-3

1

38: Ethan Diamond (CBA) beat Christian Mangini (Freehold) 8-1

145: Larson Johnson (Freehold) major decision Dean Smolokoff (Shore) 9-1

152: Jack McCrae (Shore) beat Emerson Derose (Ocean) 5-1

160: Derek Smith (CBA) beat Anthony Esposito (Ocean) 4-0

170: Ryan McGuiness (CBA) pinned Thomas Hall (Freehold) 5:33

182: Michael Carlucci (Freehold) pinned David Stout (Hamilton West) 5:07

195: Amir Murry (Willingboro) beat Ricky Voss (Monmouth) 15-8

220: Zachary Harding (Hamilton West) beat Thomas Burns (Notre Dame) 4-2

285: Daniel Oronosky (Hamilton West) beat Omas Santos (Notre Dame) 2-1