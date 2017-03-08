O’Neill, Kiely to receive Libutti Community Service Award

Long Branch — The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2016 Louis G. Libutti Community Service Award. The award was established in 1970 in honor of Louis G. Libutti who was a former president of the Long Branch Chamber.

Receiving the prestigious Libutti Award this year are Patricia Booth O’Neill, owner of The Link News, and John F. Kiely & John M. Kiely from the Kiely Family of Companies.

Exemplary leadership, outstanding professional achievement and community service are the criteria for this award. Recent recipients of the award include Tim McLoone owner of McLoone Restaurants and founder of Holiday Express, Sam Nativo & Michael Bienz, owners of the Mix Food Lounge and 2nd Floor Restaurant, Mary George, longtime member of Long Branch Board of Education and Long Branch Public Library, Tony Perri owner of Fine Fare Supermarket, Ed Johnson, Director of the Higher Learning Center at Brookdale Community College, and Dr. Margaret “Meg” Fisher of the Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center

This year the 83rd Annual Business Awards Dinner will be held on Friday, March 24 at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa, 1 Ocean Blvd.

Patty Booth O’Neill has been a business woman in the city of Long Branch since the early 1980’s when she opened The Atlantic Karate Academy as a black belt. In 2001 she started The Link News because there was a need for a local newspaper. It is a hometown newspaper with a personal feel, and now in its 16th year it is a labor of love. She is also very proud of the open door policy at the Link offices for members of the community to come in and submit a photo or information about personal milestone, and have it published in the paper.

Patty is currently the Vice President here at the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and the Board is delighted to thank her for her service.

The J.F. Kiely Construction Company is a third generation family owned utility construction business that was established in 1952. John “Jack” F. Kiely is a former Board Member here at the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, and a former Chief of the Long Branch Fire Department from the Phil Daly’s Hose and Rescue Company. He is also proud to serve on the Monmouth County Economic Development Organization, Monmouth County Boy Scouts, The Red Cross and the Monmouth County Rehabilitation Board.

Jack and his wife Carolyn have been associated with numerous charities such as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic.

John M. Kiely has worked his way through the company gaining knowledge and experience in all facets of the operation. In 2009, John was named President of the J.F. Kiely Construction Company and continues to operate the company with the same dedication and passion that his father and grandfather have previously done.

John is a past board member of the United Way of Monmouth County and the Friendly sons of St. Patrick. He has also served on the Monmouth County Youth Advocate Program and the Long Branch Planning Board.

John is currently a member of Choose New Jersey and the Kiely Family of Companies is partnered with SBP helping to return Monmouth County residents to their homes after Superstorm Sandy. Today, J.F. Kiely Construction Co. is a primary sponsor of the United Way of Monmouth County and sponsors many life initiatives that effect children, seniors and low-income households. This year marks the company’s 65th Anniversary and continues to give back to the communities it serves.

Other awards

The 2015 President’s Award will be presented to CVS.

The Invest in Long Branch Award will be presented to Rockafellers Station.

The Chamber’s Business Improvement Awards will be presented to:

• Rook

• Ocean Cafe

• West End Post Office

• Freddie’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

The Awards Dinner is sponsored by Monmouth Medical Center, Ansell Grimm & Aaron, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C., Ocean Place Resort & Spa, 1st Constitution Bank, Kearny Bank, Ronstan Paper, Investors Bank, JCP&L, Littler

Dinner tickets are available at $100. per person. Sponsorships and ad space are still available. Please contact the Chamber at info@longbranchchamber.org or 732-222-0400.