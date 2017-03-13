Brookdale Long Branch Center Summer Classes

LONG BRANCH – MAKE YOUR SUMMER = SUCCESS! Brookdale Long Branch Center is sponsoring walk-in registration Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm for Summer Term classes.

New and summer transfer students can walk-in to fill out an application, take the placement exam (if necessary), speak with an academic advisor and register for classes all in the same day! We can also talk to you about financial aid. Staff are available to help with all your registration and financial aid questions. This summer you can take one of our morning classes and be done to work or enjoy a great summer afternoon. Long Branch Center is located just 3 blocks from the ocean in the heart of Long Branch, NJ. For more information call (732) 229-8440 or visit www.brookdalecc.edu. Success Is Closer Than You Think!