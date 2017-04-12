Great deals for great cause at St. James Thrift Shop

By Neil Schulman

“I had one lady tell me she raised her children by buying her children’s clothes here. She had six children and no husband,” said Pat, manager of the St. James’ Thrift Shop.

That woman’s children have grown up, but she still comes to the thrift shop occasionally.

Pat, with half a dozen volunteers, runs that thrift shop, one of St. James’ Ministries. The proceeds from the shop help sustain another of the ministries, St. Brigid’s Pantry, which provides food to the needy. She’s been involved in the Thrift Shop for 17 years.

The shop, in a small building on Broadway next to St. James Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, has been operating since the 1970s, providing clothing, household items, bed linens, toys and more — all at good prices.

“We try to make things reasonable for them, to help people get things.”

But the store isn’t only for those in need. There are also some items that bargain hunters and collectors might be interested in, such as the displays of collectible plates.

Most of the volunteers at the Thrift Shop, but not all, come from St. James’.

St. James’ Thrift Shop is open five days a week, Mondays from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and Tuesdays thru Fridays 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in making donations can deliver them when the store is open.

For more information, visit www.stjames-longbranch.org or call 732-229-8651.