‘Presidents at the Jersey Shore’ special viewing

The Long Branch Historical Association will hold a Road Trip Meeting to the Eden Woolley House, 703 Deal Road, Ocean, for a special viewing for the Presidents at the Monmouth County Shore exhibit on Wed., May 31, 7 p.m.

Seven American Presidents chose Long Branch to escape the heat of summers in Washington DC, and while the LBHA’s museum, Church of the Presidents, is under reconstruction you can join them on Wed. May 31 and have the opportunity to view many of their artifacts not seen for more than 30 years.

This is a special viewing of the exhibit, which closes in June. It tells the wide-ranging stories of 11 Presidents who spent time here, at the Monmouth County shore.

The event is free, open to the public, and refreshments will be served.