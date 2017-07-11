HBCU Panel Discussion is planned for this fall

Long Branch — In an effort to implement the program target of Think HBCU, Lambda Omega Omega chapter in partnership with the Long Branch Housing Authority, will be sponsoring an Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) program, featuring a panel discussion with recent HBCU graduates.

The program will be held on September 19, at 6 p.m. at the Adam “Bucky” James Community Center, Wilbur Ray Ave. The target audience for this program will be high school students, grades 9-12. The goal will be to provide the attendees with valuable information needed to begin the college process.

Several recruitment representatives from various HBCU’s have been invited to attend to provide admission criteria, applications, etc. for their respective schools.

The heart of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc. are our programs. The program theme for the 2014-2018 years under the leadership of International President, Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson, is “Launching New Dimensions of Service.”

The five targets of this program structure include: 1) Educational Enrichment, 2) Health Promotion, 3) Family Strengthening, 4) Environmental Ownership and 5) Global Impact. One of the initiatives under the Educational Enrichment target is a program entitled Think HBCU.

The goal of Think HBCU is to highlight HBCUs and their contribution to the sorority and society. Through education, enrichment and advocacy, HBCU’s will be showcased as a critical venue for moving students to and through college.

Founded on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is a premier service organization, having provided “Service to all

Mankind” for over 108 years. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. prides itself on being an indomitable force for good in our communities, state, nation and the world.

For additional information about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., please visit www.aka1908.com.