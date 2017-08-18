Monmouth SPCA seeks to Clear the Shelters Aug. 19

Eatontown — Monmouth County SPCA has announced that it will join with NBC 4 New York/ WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU to host NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters third annual nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19.

On this day, the MCSPCA will offer reduced pet adoption fees as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

“There is nothing like a child’s smile when they meet a new pet for the first time. It is a deeply moving experience. As a station, we are committed to creating even more of these special moments and that is why our news anchors, reporters and WNBC employees are so passionate about connecting homeless pets with loving homes. We look forward to clearing the shelters on August 19,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

“The Monmouth County SPCA is so proud to be participating in the Clear the Shelters event this year! As an open admissions shelter, we accept any and every animal in need and last year we took in over 5,000 animals. Our adoption program continues to spread the message of how rewarding it can be to rescue a shelter pet and we hope to adopt out a record breaking amount of animals on August 19,” said Lindsay Sanator, Media Coordinator for the Monmouth County SPCA.

“We are excited that our Desocupar Los Albergues pet adoption drive continues to grow in popularity across the Tri-State area. This year, we have made it even easier for families to open their homes to a homeless pet with more than 80 shelters and rescue organizations participating across the region. We look forward to another successful event on August 19,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

The Clear the Shelters program takes place this Saturday, noon-5 p.m. at the SPCA’s 260 Wall Street location.

For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit ClearTheShelters.com. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparLos­Albergues­.com.