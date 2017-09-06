The Philoptochos Society Fall Luncheon and Fashion show

Ocean Township — The Philoptochos Society of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Asbury Park will host its Annual Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, October 14, at 11:30 a.m. at the Eagle Oaks Country Club, in Farmingdale.

The day includes a fashion show, an amazing on-premise Gift Auction, Raffles with gifts and prizes along with a Bake Sale filled, among other things, with traditional home baked Greek goodies.

Donation is $55 per person and includes lunch with a choice of Chicken with Mushrooms and Tarragon or Grouper with a Citrus Drizzle. Proceeds benefit the St George Philoptochos’ charitable works. For reservations, please email: elayna.a.pappas@gmail.com.”

This event is The Philoptochos Society’s largest fund raising event of the year. The Society is the women’s organization of the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of Asbury Park, N.J., which is located in Ocean Township.

The word “Philoptochos” is Greek and literally translates to “Friends of the Poor.” The Philoptochos Society is a non-profit charitable organization that supports various charitable works locally and throughout the nation. Its mission includes but is not limited to aiding the poor, the hungry, the aged, the sick, the victims of disasters along with, promoting charitable, benevolent and philanthropic purposes of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.