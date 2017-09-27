Save the planet and your budget this Halloween

Middletown — With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start thinking of costumes for you, your family, and even your pets. This year, upcycle your gently used adults’, kids’, and even pet costumes for a spooktacular new-to-you ensemble during the Monmouth County Park System’s Eek-O-Fabulous Costume Swap.

Costume drop-offs will be accepted now through September 29 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m.-noon. For each costume you bring you will receive a token entitling you to a “new” costume on the day of the swap. Costume drop-offs can be done at the following locations:

• Dorbrook Recreation Area Visitor Center, Colts Neck;

• Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls;

• Huber Woods Environmental Center, Middletown;

• Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell; and

• Thompson Park Visitor Center, Lincroft.

“New” costumes can then be selected during the swap on Sunday, October 1 from noon-2 p.m. at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls.

Almost due or have a newborn? Just bring your bump or your baby to pick out a costume for free on the day of the event.

For more information about Eek-O-Fabulous Costume Swap or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.