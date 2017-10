Local School Board Elections: November 7, 2017

Following are the candidates who will be running for the local school boards on November 7, 2017:

EATONTOWN BOROUGH

MONMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for One, Full Term

Barbara VanWagner

EATONTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Deborah Martinock

Mark Regan, Jr.

Shellie Miller

LONG BRANCH CITY LONG BRANCH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Rose Marie Widdis

Armand R. Zambrano, Jr.

Tasha Youngblood Brown

James N. Parnell

John D. Zuidema, Jr.

MONMOUTH BEACH BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for One, Full Term

No Petition Filed

MONMOUTH BEACH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Barbara Kay

Leo J. Decker

No Petition Filed

OCEAN TOWNSHIP TOWNSHIP OF OCEAN BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Joseph Hadden

James Dietrich

David Marshall

OCEANPORT BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for One, Full Term

Thomas A. Welsh

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Cullin James Wible

Lisa Steirman Harvey

No Petition Filed

SEA BRIGHT BOROUGH

NO SEATS UP ON THE REGIONAL

OCEANPORT BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Cullin James Wible

Lisa Steirman Harvey

No Petition Filed



WEST LONG BRANCH BOROUGH

SHORE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Two, Full Term

Paul J. Christopher

Christina Brenner

Ronald D. O’Neill



WEST LONG BRANCH BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION – Vote for Three, Full Term

Mary E. Orendorff-Gassman

Paul J. Christopher

Michael Waters

Meaghan Cavanaugh