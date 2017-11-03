Fall Festival, Pooch Parade a big hit in Pier Village

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Long Branch – Saturday was the annual Fall Festival and Pooch

Parade in Pier Village, sponsored by the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and Pier Village.

Over 40 adorable (and good natured) pooches entered the costume contest where judges Howard Steel, Barbara Hoffman and Nicole Guilford found it hard to choose the top three winners. But Peanut, with a jockey riding atop, took third. Ginger, dressed in a lovely sports bra workout outfit took second and taking first was Ralph the spider.

The entrance fee for entering the parade was $5 per pooch with a thrilled Humane Society receiving over $200 for their cause.

There were bouncy rides for kids to enjoy and crafts and vendors for everyone. Pier Village shops got in on the fun, handing out candy to trick or treaters, since there were plenty of the because of the Halloween costume parade. Over 200 sweet and scary kids full of imagination paraded around the circle showing off their costumes.

Assistant Chamber Denise Duvelsdorf walked around with a basket of candy for the trick or treaters. Meanwhile kids were greeted by Hello Kitty, Spiderman and Captain America.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day,” said Chamber Director Nancy Kleiberg. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather, and there were so many families enjoying the festivities.”