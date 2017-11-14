Monmouth Civic Chorus provides carolers to the community

The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus is sending its singers on the road to brighten your holidays with seasonal music.

Groups of carolers are available to add merriment to home, office or community gatherings. Groups of all sizes are available, from a quartet to a full chorus and a variety of holiday music is offered to entertain your guests.

Past caroling appearances have included Sickles Market in Little Silver, Holiday Harmonies in Red Bank, Pier Village in Long Branch, and Dearborn Market in Holmdel.

For bookings and rates, e-mail caroling@monmouthcivicchorus.org, click “hire us” on the “Contact” page at monmouthcivicchorus.org, or call (732) 933-9333.

The Monmouth Civic Chorus has been called “close to perfect” (Asbury Park Press), “alive and evocative” (The Star-Ledger) and “exceptional” (Red Bank Green). The Chorus is the proud recipient of the 2008

ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, and the 2010 Spinnaker Award for Arts and Culture from the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce.