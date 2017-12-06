Fishing tournament winners named

Long Branch — The City of Long Branch held the Second Annual Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the City of Long Branch, Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and Giglio’s Bait and Tackle (1123 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright).

The tournament consisted of fish being caught off the beach (no boats) and only Striped Bass. The tournament was held the week of October 22, but with a week of no fish being caught, the two, it was extended through the month of November.

The top three winners were awarded their prizes Thursday, November 30 at Giglio’s Bait and Tackle.

First place went to Dominic DiGirolamo, Second Place to Bill Bertsch and Third Place was Bob Pastor.

Giglio’s Bait and and Tackle for weighed the fish and recorded the winners.

Look for the tournament again next fall.