Devils wrestle three wins on Saturday

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

This past weekend the Blue Devils of Shore Regional hosted three school in nondivisional wrestling matches. They crushed Neptune 68-9 and walloped JFK Iselin 70-12.

However, before they beat those schools they faced off against rival Red Bank Regional. It was the closest score of the day, but the Devils still walked away with the 46-27 win. Those wins give the Blue Devils a 20-4 overall record and they are in second place in the Shore Conference B Central division with a 4-1 record.

Match results against Red Bank Regional

138 pounds, Michael McGhee of Shore had a major decision 14-0 over Luke Devine.

145 pounds, Gabe Pesh of Shore beat Jonathan Ponce 8-6.

152 pounds, Sam Goldweig of Red Bank Regional beat Jarrett Weir 5-2.

160 pounds, Ian Smith of Shore beat Will DalPra 7-2

170 pounds, Cade Torres of Shore pinned Michael Espinoza at 2:40. 1

82 pounds, Tylor Sousa of Shore pinned Vincent DeLorenzi at 3:30. 1

95 pounds, Michael Rosati of Shore pinned Nicholas Principe at 1:53.

220 pounds, Edison Quesada of Red Bank Regional pinned Joe Graci in 26 seconds.

285 pounds, Justin Gooding of Red Bank Regional pinned Balint Bogner at 2:30.

106 pounds, Jack Maida of Shore won by forfeit.

113 pounds, Matt Klemser of Shore pinned Tucker Cochrane at 5:10.

120 pounds, Brad Smuro of Shore pinned Anthony Ciccone at 1:28.

126 Finn Smith, of Red Bank Regional won by forfeit. 1

32 pounds, Erik Olsen of Red Bank Regional won by forfeit.