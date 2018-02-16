Long Branch wins NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 title

Long Branch had two relatively easy opening rounds in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 wrestling tournament. As top seed, they faced Brick Memorial, the third seed, in the finals on February 9.

The championships on Friday resulted in a tie, as both schools finished regulation matches with 29 points. When that happens the officials go to a tiebreaker using criteria of most bouts won. Long Branch had eight while the Mustangs of Brick Memorial had only six. That gave the Green Wave the 30-29 win and their sixth sectional title since 2008.