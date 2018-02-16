Long Branch wins NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 title

|By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr
Long Branch had two relatively easy opening rounds in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 wrestling tournament. As top seed, they faced Brick Memorial, the third seed, in the finals on February 9.
|The championships on Friday resulted in a tie, as both schools finished regulation matches with 29 points. When that happens the officials go to a tiebreaker using criteria of most bouts won. Long Branch had eight while the Mustangs of Brick Memorial had only six. That gave the Green Wave the 30-29 win and their sixth sectional title since 2008.
|The Green Wave of Long Branch have five NJSIAA Sectional Titles; 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. In Group Tournament they have won in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
|Match results of the 02-09-18 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 sectional finals:
|106 pounds, Joe Rotondo (BM) beat Dylan Keller (LB) 12-2
|113 pounds, Vincent Santaniello (BM) beat Rey Guzman (LB) 14-4
|120 pounds, Ryan Zimmerman (LB) beat Michael Richardson (BM) 6-0
|126 pounds, Chris Dean (LB) major 15-6 decision over Liam Rivera (BM)
|132 pounds, Strivani Silva (LB) pinned Ryan Andrus (BM) at 1:43
|138 pounds, Caleb Alvarado (BM) pinned Jaya Mathews (LB) at
|145 pounds, Isaac Shohet (LB) major 10-0 decision over Brian Alexander (BM)
|152 pounds, Louie Saez (LB) major 11-3 decision over Bryan Willson (BM)
|160 pounds, San Szuba (BM) ultimate tie breaker 3-2 over Luke Arnold (LB)
|170 pounds, Ean Mueller (BM) pinned Edgar Padilla (LB) at 5:11
|182 pounds, Daniel Santos-Silva (LB) beat Ron Hopping
|195 poundsl Peter Wersinger (LB) technical fall 19-4 win over Roberto Herrara
|220 poundsl Sam Williams (BM) pinned Chris Mitler (LB) at 3:59
|285 poundsl Kevin Cerruti (LB) beat Christopher Mittler (BM) 7-0
|The semifinals had fourth seed Colts Neck on February 7, in Long Branch, who won 48-17, following are those match results.
|126 poundsl Dyon Womack (CN) major decision 11-1 over Steven Pabone (LB)
|132 poundsl Chris Dean (LB) beat Justin Pierre-Louise 8-4
|138 pounds, Ryan Carey (LB) beat Anthony Lombardo 9-7
|145 pounds, Issac Shobet (LB) pinned Joseph Barsky at 4:12
|152 pounds Louie Saez (LB) major decision 13-3 over Jake Lupo
|160 pounds, Luke Arnold (LB) pinned Daniel Moldaver at 2:25
|170 pounds, Daniel Santos-Silva (LB) beat Kenneth Koenig 4-2
|182 poundsl Michael Janucci (CN) beat Edgar Padilla (LB) 4-0
|195 poundsl Peter Wersinger (LB) technical fall 16-1 win over AJ Royle
|220 pounds, La’Qym Morris (LB) pinned Thomas Lidondic at 3:25
|285 pounds, Kevin Cerruti (LB) pinned Jovani Velazquez-Ruiz at 0:51
|106 pounds, Logan Waller (CN) technical fall 17-2 over Dylan Kelleher (LB)
|113 pounds, Ryan Zimmerman (LB) pinned Nicholas Moldaver at 0:51
|120 pounds, Joseph King (CN) technical fall 15-0 over Rey Guzman (LB)
|Burlington County was the first victims of the Green Wave run to the sectional finals. Long Branch hosted and beat them 61-9.
|Following are the match results from that February 5, quarterfinals.
|106 pounds, Dylan Kelleher (LB) pinned Shahid Khan at 1:43
|113 pounds, Ryan Zimmerman (LB) win by forfeit
|120 pounds, Rey Gizman (LB) pinned Shariel Ramos at 0:38
|126 pounds, Chris Dean (LB) pinned Alex DeAngelis at 0:58
|132 pounds, Craig Cook (BT) beat Steven Pabone (LB) 6-2
|138 pounds, Stivini Silva (LB) win by forfeit
|145 pounds, Issac Shohet (LB) win by forfeit
|152 pounds, Michael Limone (BT) pinned Jack Friedman (LB) at 1:23
|160 pounds, Luke Arnold (LB) pinned Lucas Britton at 2:42
|170 pounds, Edgar Padilla (LB) beat Jake Marshall 7-1
|182 pounds No Match
|195 pounds ,La’Qym Morris (LB) major decision 14-5 over TreVonne Black
|220 pounds, Peter Wersinger (LB) win by forfeit
|285 pounds, Kevin Cerruti (LB) win by forfeit
