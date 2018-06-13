Whale Pond Brook trail progress discussed

Members of the Whale Pond Brook Watershed Association will report on their progress in developing a six-mile hiking/nature trail that they, local residents, students, and community leaders are developing from Long Branch to Tinton Falls.

The public meeting will begin 6 p.m., Monday, June 25 at Brookdale Community College (BCC), Lincroft.

The talk — open to the public — includes the BCC Environmental Club and students, the Jersey Shore (Monmouth) Sierra Group, and other environmental organizations.

Faith Teitelbaum, a founding member of the association and co-chair of the Jersey Shore Sierra’s conservation committee, will be the key speaker. The association’s goal is to restore the eroded banks and water quality in the Whale Pond Brook watershed and be able to walk along a six-mile suburban greenway from the brook’s source in Tinton Falls all the way to the ocean.

The trail includes historic sites such as the 100-year-old Ross Island stone hut, the old Brinley grist mill site, the Woodrow Wilson Hall at Monmouth University and the beautiful Takanassee Lake in Long Branch.

The east-west trail would link the ocean beach and Lake Takanassee Park at Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, Weltz Park and Cranberry Creek (Whale Pond Brook) at Rt. 35 in Eatontown, and Whale Pond Brook Preserve at Rt.18 in Tinton Falls. It would then end just east of the Garden State Parkway.

The presentation, part of BCC’s “Science Monday” environmental lectures, is hosted by BCC’s Environmental Club to encourage students to be involved in statewide and national debates on the importance of strong environmental protections.

A pizza and subs buffet begins at 6 p.m. in Warner Student Life Center (SLC) Twin Lights Rooms I and II, and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.

Use parking lot 7 on the campus. or lots 5 or 6 if it is full. ­