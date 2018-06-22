Summer Concert Series in Long Branch

Tuesdays On Broadway

Broadway Stage near McDonald’s behind Brookdale

Shows begin at 7 p.m.

July 10: Xol Azul Band

July 17 : Swing Sabroso

July 24: Sonido Costeño

July 31: Tito Puente, Jr.

Aug. 7: Zydeco-a-Go-Go

Aug. 14: David Cedeno and His Orchestra

Aug. 21: Marea Green Band

Aug. 28: Stone Flower

Thursdays By The Sea

Festival Plaza in Pier Village

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

June 14: Tim McLoone & The Shirleys

June 21: Motor City Revue

June 28: Bob Burger Band

July 12: 9 South

July 19: The Nerds

July 26: So Watt

Aug. 2: After The Reign

Aug. 9: Jerry Garcia Celebration w/ Marc Muller & Friends

Aug. 16: Danny V’s 52nd Street Band

Aug. 23: The Doughboys

Aug. 30: Brian Kirk & The Jirks (w/ fireworks)

Bands By The Beach

West End Park: Brighton & Ocean Avenues, near the Windmill

Sundays Starting June 11 at 7 p.m.

June 10: Chuck Lambert

June 17: Shadetree Mechanics

June 20: Long Branch High School Soundwaves Jazz Band (Wednesday special performance)

June 24: VyntEdge

July 1: Incinerators

July 8: Predator Dub Assassins

July 15: Tequila Rose

July 22: Philadelphia Funk Authority

July 29: Eddie Testa Band

Aug. 5: Eryn & The Whiskey Devils

Aug. 12: Remember Jones

Aug. 26: The VooDUDES

West End Cruise Night And Classic Car Show

August 18, 6-10 p.m. Brighton Avenue

The Hit Men (a group of musicians who played with some of the greatest performers in music history) will be performing

Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival

Aug. 25 1-9 p.m. Long Branch Great Lawn and Promenade

Cruise to the Jersey Shore Car Show

Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Oceanfront Promenade & Great Lawn

West End Funkfest

Sept. 15, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at West End Park