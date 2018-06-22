Summer Concert Series in Long Branch

Tuesdays On Broadway
Broadway Stage near McDonald’s behind Brookdale
Shows begin at 7 p.m.
July 10: Xol Azul Band
July 17 : Swing Sabroso
July 24: Sonido Costeño
July 31: Tito Puente, Jr.
Aug. 7: Zydeco-a-Go-Go
Aug. 14: David Cedeno and His Orchestra
Aug. 21: Marea Green Band
Aug. 28: Stone Flower
Thursdays By The Sea
Festival Plaza in Pier Village
Thursdays at 7 p.m.
June 14: Tim McLoone & The Shirleys
June 21: Motor City Revue
June 28: Bob Burger Band
July 12: 9 South
July 19: The Nerds
July 26: So Watt
Aug. 2: After The Reign
Aug. 9: Jerry Garcia Celebration w/ Marc Muller & Friends
Aug. 16: Danny V’s 52nd Street Band
Aug. 23: The Doughboys
Aug. 30: Brian Kirk & The Jirks (w/ fireworks)
Bands By The Beach
West End Park: Brighton & Ocean Avenues, near the Windmill
Sundays Starting June 11 at 7 p.m.
June 10: Chuck Lambert
June 17: Shadetree Mechanics
June 20: Long Branch High School Soundwaves Jazz Band (Wednesday special performance)
June 24: VyntEdge
July 1: Incinerators
July 8: Predator Dub Assassins
July 15: Tequila Rose
July 22: Philadelphia Funk Authority
July 29: Eddie Testa Band
Aug. 5: Eryn & The Whiskey Devils
Aug. 12: Remember Jones
Aug. 26: The VooDUDES
West End Cruise Night And Classic Car Show
August 18, 6-10 p.m. Brighton Avenue
The Hit Men (a group of musicians who played with some of the greatest performers in music history) will be performing
Long Branch Jazz & Blues Festival
Aug. 25 1-9 p.m. Long Branch Great Lawn and Promenade
Cruise to the Jersey Shore Car Show
Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Oceanfront Promenade & Great Lawn
West End Funkfest
Sept. 15, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at West End Park