Creators of ‘Tony’ Awards give grant to NJ Rep

Long Branch — New Jersey Repertory Company has announced that the American Theatre Wing, best known as the creator of the Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards for Broadway, is awarding the theater a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant.

Created by the American Theatre Wing, the award recognizes and supports the most promising emerging theatre companies, and its 2018 grants were awarded to ten theaters from around the country that have nurtured a community of artists in ways that strengthen the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre.

New Jersey Rep has served the Long Branch community for over two decades on lower Broadway and is currently developing its new space at the former West End School. The goal is to develop and transform the school into a cultural center that will serve generations to come.

New Jersey Rep is recognized internationally for producing new plays and its current production of “Wolf at the Door” by Marisela Treviño Orta just opened at the Lumia Theatre at 179 Broadway and runs through November 18.

About the American

Theatre Wing

One hundred years ago, on the eve of America’s entry into World War I, seven suffragettes — all women of the theatre — came together to form The Stage Women’s War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wing remains a touchstone for all it does. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. It envisions an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.

The Wing’s programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. They provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC, Theatre Intern Network, and SwingSeats programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, support emerging musical theatre songwriters through the Musical Theatre Songwriting Challenge (co-presented with the NEA) and the Jonathan Larson Grants, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated “Working in the Theatre” documentary series.

In addition to founding the Tony Awards, which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway’s Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.

For more information visit AmericanTheatreWing.org.