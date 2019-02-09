Chief Jason Roebuck’s statement on the Patrick Joyce incident

Following is a statement from Long Branch Police Chief Jason Roebuck on the arrest and charges filed against Long Branch Police Officer Patrick Joyce.

As with any investigation, especially one involving a law enforcement officer, I cannot legally release certain information to the press, no matter how much I may want to, until that investigation has been completed. This was the situation with the incident involving Officer Patrick Joyce, Jr.

Now that the investigation is complete, and charges filed, I can issue the following statement, with much outrage and embarrassment. Officer Patrick Joyce Jr was charged with Criminal Sexual Contact (4th degree) and Harassment (Disorderly Persons offense) by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, February 8th, 2019. While the matter was under investigation, he was immediately suspended without pay, which was supported by the command staff of the department and the City’s leadership. He is now facing termination of his employment.

While it is true that his actions that led to these charges were conducted when he was “off duty”, it matters little to us. He has defied the public trust and harmed the reputation of our department. Police Officers are supposed to protect the public, not prey upon them. Many will point to his past transgressions, as alluded to in several news articles. This is one of the many reasons such prompt and decisive action was taken immediately following this incident. There is a process to be followed in all discipline cases, as there is now.

I apologize to the residents of the City of Long Branch that the Long Branch Police Department serves faithfully every day and hope you will not judge us on the actions of one officer. There are 90 plus other officers here that put their lives on the line for the City of Long Branch, as one did just days ago, saving the life of a woman being violently assaulted. These officers serve with pride and distinction, and deserve your support, now more than ever. I sincerely hope this explanation clearly expresses our commitment to excellence and professionalism.



Thank you.

Chief Jason Roebuck