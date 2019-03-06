Talk on Stella Maris March 27

Long Branch — What do a Philadelphia newspaper publisher , an American President and a Catholic Saint all have in common? Come find out.

The Long Branch Historical Association invites all to a talk given by historians Jim Foley and Dr. Rich Fernicola on the history and fate of the Ocean Avenue site known as Stella Maris Retreat. Its history involves George Childs, publisher of the Philadelphia Public Ledger and friend to President Grant, as well as Katharine Drexel, the first U.S. citizen to be canonized.

The talk will be held Wed., March 27, 7 p.m. at the Long Branch Main Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.